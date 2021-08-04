NYU researchers accuse Facebook of shutting them down after their accounts were invalidated





A group of researchers at New York University studying Facebook’s political advertising targeting practices have accused social media companies of “silent” after cutting access to the platform.

Since last year, NYU Ad Observatory, part of the university’s Cyber ​​Security Center, has been running a project to download a browser extension that allows 16,000 volunteers to collect data about political ads displayed on Facebook.

It was intended to reveal trends in advertising funding and misinformation, and whether the content was microtargeting certain demographics. This division is also part of a coalition of researchers studying false information about coronavirus vaccines.

However, Facebook, which did not approve the project, sent a cease and desist letter to researchers last year because of privacy concerns, urging them to stop collecting data.

Late Tuesday, Facebook said in a blog post that it “disabled access to accounts, apps, pages and platforms” related to projects, including scholars’ personal accounts, because it violated the Terms of Service.

In particular, the researchers’ browser extensions said they scraped data that wasn’t published on the platform and “information about Facebook users who didn’t install it or didn’t agree to the collection.”

Mike Clark, Facebook’s Director of Product Management, said in a post:

Social networks have sought to better manage the data accessible to outsiders as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In this scandal, data from 87 million users was collected by scholars and shared with the now obsolete political consultants.

However, critics claim that they have exercised privacy concerns to thwart responsible research on the platform. Another Facebook-backed initiative to share data with social science scholars in 2019 was also hampered by the company’s privacy concerns.

Facebook has a public political advertising transparency library that contains information such as who is behind political advertising and how much money was spent on political advertising. However, it doesn’t outline how ads were targeted to users, and the library itself is flawed.

In a statement, Ad Observatory Principal Researcher Laura Edelson accused Facebook of “silenced” her project for shedding light on platform issues, and the group “always”. [user privacy] The beginning of our work. “

“For the past few years, we have used this access to uncover systematic flaws in the Facebook advertising library, identify false information in political advertising, including a lot of distrust of the electoral system, and Facebook factions. I’ve been studying the obvious amplification of false information. ” “By suspending our account, Facebook has virtually done all this work.”

In a statement, Mark Warner, chairman of the U.S. Senate Information Task Force, said the NYU project “advertisements that violate Facebook’s Terms of Service, ads for fraudulent and predatory financial schemes, and Facebook’s matte ads. Revealed an improperly omitted political ad. ” library”.

He labeled the company’s decision as “deeply concerned” and called on Congress to take action “to bring greater transparency to the shadow world of online advertising.”

