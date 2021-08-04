Apex Legends need to blow up the fragment as soon as possible





World Edge needed a makeover. The second map of Apex Legends, the pristine Icelandic wilderness when added in Season 3, has been tainted by subsequent updates. The sky turned black, industrialization destroyed much of its green fields, and above all, as a criminal, high-speed rail services were removed. By the time Season 9 began, that was the right thing to do.

This week, Apex launched its 10th season emergence, with a major overhaul of the sick map. And fair credit, it’s strong. The light gray factory of the Sorting and Refinery was submerged under lava and replaced by a brighter new facility. With snow falling in much of the north of the map, the trainyard leveling, and the return of the blue sky, bright greens and reds have returned to the World Edge. The train may not come back, but the new facility’s cable car is a fun homage to the game’s long-lost rail infrastructure.

Emergence has fixed some of World’s Edge’s biggest flaws. But that didn’t solve the worst thing about the map. Despite all that change, the World Edge is still dominated by the chaotic expanse of a dense and miserable city at the heart of this striking landscape.

Formerly boring places like refineries have become vibrant and dynamic destinations for murder. (Image credit: EA)

The fragment formerly known as the Houses of Parliament has always been a problem. In particular, it is almost impossible to avoid being drawn into this area. Map rotation, which occupies most of the center of the map, often bypasses the outskirts of the city, especially when the ring closes. Once you get there, leaving a fragment is a good test. The slogan is to move through the fragments, with a good view and scattered sniper windows.

Defensive heroes like Caustic and Wattson can turn an entire tower block into a fort, but a well-placed Rampart can lie behind every intersection. Every battle has a third party and no one wants to leave the city until the ring demands it.

Apex was the slowest when the squad had the opportunity to hunt down, and Respawn must have agreed when it first fragmented the Fragment. But that change could definitely have made things worse. Lifting it from the city has become a nightmare, with no train driving you away, and a melted rock hole compressing the Capitol in half of two claustrophobia.

Fragments are not always fun to fight. Like the original Kings Canyon Skull Town, it’s a popular hot drop spot for tense urban skirmishes and desperate internal brawls. Streamers in particular love to brag about a pair of shattered buildings near lava crevices. As the main Horizon, I really enjoyed floating the multi-storey office blocks flying up and down in the fantasy sky. If you want to choose a fight as soon as possible, an express trip to Fragment will get you it.

The new youth Seer’s tracking ability is invaluable for hunting enemies through the Fragment building. (Image credit: EA)

But in many cases, it feels like the fight is only going on in fragments. There’s a reason the community jokes that World’s Edge is smaller than it looks. If you don’t drop it on the Fragment, you’ll end up getting stuck there and the rest of the map will feel pretty verbose. If most games are stuck in the same office block, what is the use for recreating half of the map? Removing fragments, like the removal of Skull Town earlier, gives the rest of the world edge a chance to shine.

There is no doubt that Respawn can find a suitable alternative to Fragment. The changes to refineries and sorting have not only made those spots dull, but also turned them into more dynamic and chaotic arenas. There is still Skyhook in the northwest, which acts as a battlefield for the city. The location is a little further away, so it is less inevitable.

Maybe I’m arrogant. Perhaps eventually, a new location on the World Edge will begin to pull people away from the city of battle. But one day after Emergence, I’m tired of seeing the same skirmishes on the same tired street. It’s time to blow up the respawn, the fragment. We promise that the map will be even better.

