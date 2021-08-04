Amazon holds a big lead over Google and Apple in the U.S. smart speaker market, new research says





According to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Amazon has the overwhelming share of the US market for smart speakers, accounting for 69% of the devices sold in the last five years.

Research shows that Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Facebook Portal are growing to varying degrees, but they aren’t enough to significantly cut Amazon Echos leads on an install-based basis.

As of June 2021, CIRP estimates that Google has 25% of the installed base, Apple has 5%, Facebook has 1%, and Amazon has 69%.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners tracks the growth of smart speaker installation bases in the United States by millions and tracks the relative market share of each company.

Launched in late 2016, Google Home accounted for 31% of the US install base by the end of 2017, but its share has declined since then.

Amazon was the first to bring the Echo smart speaker to market and launched it in 2014 with the Alexa Voice Assistant. The company seems to benefit from that position in many ways.

In a statement, CIRP partner and co-founder Mike Levin said that one of the key goals for everyone in the industry is to bring as many units as possible into as many homes as possible. If you have multiple devices in a home, smart speaker platforms can claim their literal real estate as theirs, as the barriers to switching are so high.

He added that Amazon is leading customers with multiple devices. It is estimated that more than 20 million US households own multiple Echos, while approximately 8 million US households own multiple Google Home units.

CIRP estimates that the total US installation base for smart speakers has increased from 20 million units in June 2017 to 126 million units in June 2021.

