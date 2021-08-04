Google accused Facebook of modifying advertising fees





Alphabet Incs Google has been accused of antitrust proceedings to cut off a cozy deal with Facebook Inc and gain an edge in online advertising. This gives social networks an advantage in virtual auctions that determine who’s ads are displayed where.

Two Massachusetts companies claim in a class action proposal that the deal allowed Google to stand by and limit the revenues of online publishers while maintaining its dominance in online advertising. Did.

The so-called header bidding system, devised in 2014, allowed publishers to instruct users’ browsers to request real-time bids from multiple exchanges, not just Google.

Facebook initially adopted this system, but as part of its 2018 contract with Google, it agreed to limit the program in exchange for Google’s advertising business incentives. A Massachusetts company alleges in a complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

When Google’s market power was threatened, the two companies said it cut off innovation and competition through an agreement with Facebook.

The complaint states that their agreement limits the innovation of header bidding to a direct disruption of their interests and competition, which violates federal antitrust law.

According to a Massachusetts company, Google is responsible for all damage suffered by advertisers.

Separately, Google has approved that 85 percent of employees’ requests work remotely or move when the office is fully reopened, the company told employees on Tuesday.

The company is trying a hybrid approach to returning from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask most staff to return to their previous office work, but let others work elsewhere.

Approximately 10,000 employees have applied for a transfer to a new office or work from home.

Google has rejected 15% of these applicants. This was because the job required special equipment or an interview with the customer.

Cicconi writes that some organizations have promised to invest in major growth sites and are working to build teams and critical masses at their particular hubs.

Her email stated that the rejected applicant could reapply for remote work or forwarding.

Earlier this year, Google had set next month as a return date, but last week the company postponed it to October 18, requiring all return staff to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. Announced that there is.

