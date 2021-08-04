Why innovation leads to malicious advertiser varieties





By Shira Ovide

New York Times

I’m angry with the founders of startups who make over-promises, behave badly, sometimes crater the company, and leave unharmed.

However, if you dig deeper, I think that the unscrupulous and pushing boundaries of business owners are not anomalous, but an unavoidable part of innovation.

If you need world-changing technology, is Hackstar part of the deal? This is the version of the question I’m working on about technologies like Facebook and Uber. Is the best technology that can be done closely related to all fears?

I’ve been thinking about this recently because of the glare of two startup founders, Adam Neumann and Trevor Milton.

Neumann was the CEO of WeWork, an office rental startup. He boasted that his company would change the nature of his work (on Earth and Mars), build new bonds of social cohesion, and make a lot of money. WeWork isn’t doing anything about them.

The new book, WeWork most often rents cubicles, burns piles of other people’s money, treats employees like garbage, and makes Neumann rich when the company is about to collapse in 2019 Explains in detail how to do it.

And last week, federal officials believed Milton that the company’s battery- and hydrogen-powered automotive technology was far superior to what it really was, as it tricked investors into his electric truck startup Nicola. I let you. One claim is that Milton ordered the promotional video doctor to make Nicola’s prototype truck appear to be fully functional when it wasn’t working. (Milton’s legal team states that the government aims to “criminalize legitimate business practices.”)

It’s easy to shake your head to these and others, including Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos. They will soon be tried for fraud.

But people like Holmes, Neumann, and Milton aren’t oops. They are the extreme result of a startup system that rewards those who have the largest and most exorbitant ideas possible, even if they have to fudge a little (or a lot).

I’m constantly furious with this system, which seems to force startups to aim at the moon. WeWork is basically a wise idea, if not completely original, to get rid of many of the headaches of renting a commercial office. But that’s not enough, and it’s rarely blamed on Neumann.

Disproportionate rewards are given to entrepreneurs and businesses that can sell billions of users and a vision of value for trillions of dollars. That’s why Airbnb isn’t just saying that people can rent a house with the app. According to the company, Airbnb helps “people meet the basic human connection needs.” That’s why shipping companies such as Uber and DoorDash aim to deliver any physical product to anyone, and companies believe that virtual reality needs to be as popular as smartphones. .. The ambitions that are simply tied to the earth are not enough.

These conditions tempt people to get past the edge of what is right and what is legal. However, I think that reducing the excess will also curb the ambitions we desire. The enthusiasm to imagine a tremendously magnificent vision of the future can bring us Theranos. And sometimes it brings us Google. Are these coins the same on both sides?

Elon Musk shows both the good and the bad of what happens when a technician has a tremendous dream. Perhaps more than anyone else, Musk has allowed automakers, governments, and all of us to imagine electric vehicles that will replace traditional electric vehicles. This is a potentially planetary change change.

However, Musk has also repeatedly over-promised technologies that endanger people’s lives by exaggerating driving assistance technology, do not pan out, and avoid both legal and human dignity. ..

I once jokingly asked my colleague: why can’t musk just make a car? But it may not be possible to separate the reckless carnival barker that deceives you and others from the bold ideas that really help change the world for the better.

I hate thinking about this. I want to believe that technology can succeed without the aim of reprogramming all of humanity and without the temptations associated with engaging in fraud and abuse. I want a good musk with no bad things. I want a great and empowering element of social media without genocide. But I don’t know if I can distinguish between great and bad.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, consider joining the Examiner membership program. For more information, please visit www.sfexaminer.com / join /.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/why-tech-innovation-invites-a-breed-of-unscrupulous-hucksters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos