Houston, the “capital of energy in the world,” becomes the “capital of energy transition” | Pillsbury Winthrop Showpitman LLP





A brief 15-page strategic document illustrates the tough economic choices in the region. Houston has adopted a “business as usual” approach, reducing about 270,000 jobs and increasing the 125,000 jobs lost in the oil and gas sector since 2014. Houston has led the energy transition, creating 400,000 to 560,000 new jobs and generating $ 210 billion in annual revenue.

As claimed by the Greater Houston Partnership’s Energy Transition Strategy, Houston is in a position to lead the energy transition with the following five attributes:

1) Large and diverse existing technical workforce in the region.

2) Existing concentration of energy infrastructure.

3) Established renewable energy capacity and project expertise.

4) Local governments that loudly support energy innovation and growth through policies.When

5) Houston’s status as a logistics paradise for ports, rail and aviation infrastructure. Decarbonization efforts have the potential to spread globally.

In effect, the Greater Houston Partnership strategy leverages Houston’s energy leadership to accelerate global efforts to meet growing energy demand while decarbonizing, and in the process grow (or save) the local economy. And proposes a multifaceted approach to create new jobs fairly. Exporting low-carbon solutions, products and expertise, we help Houston itself reach its net zero emissions target. The Strategic Document complements the Mayor’s Climate Action Plan published last year and also leverages Houston’s role and legacy as the world’s energy capital to set a vision of leadership in the world’s energy transition. increase. This strategy focuses on the city’s history of “innovation, growth and prosperity” related to the energy industry and the city’s strong ability to tackle global energy challenges.

In addition, it encourages new energy companies to live in the area, and this trend is already on track. This strategy “represents Houston’s collective ambitions” and draws insights from local business leaders, elected officials, academic researchers, bankers, investors and advocates of environmental and social justice. This strategy is “rooted in the enthusiasm for urban innovation. The willingness to invest in high-risk, high-paying businesses. And its ability to carry out large-scale projects around the world. What is an energy migration strategy? It means emphasizing the city’s “plans and initiatives, not just discussions and ideas.” For example, the blueprint shows ExxonMobil “calling for action” to the industry and government in April 2021 to spend $ 100 billion to turn the Houstonship channel into a multi-user carbon capture and storage hub. I’m investing.

Local policies are essentially in line with and underpinning the Greater Houston Partnership’s global leadership strategy and vision. The city’s first mayor’s Climate Action Plan, announced in 2020, professes that “no other city is better suited to tackle climate change than Houston.” “Houston has the investment capacity needed to bring about the innovation needed to make natural resources, scientific expertise, and industrial and nature-based carbon management programs cost-effective and globally deployable. Based on that assumption, the plan sets tentative goals for 2030 and 2040 and outlines a wide range of potentially transformative actions to make Houston carbon-neutral by 2050 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Is shown. The plan focuses on four areas: transportation and energy. Migration, building optimization, material management. The Greater Houston Partnership strategy is more regional and has industry-to-government origins, but is complementary on the three goals and goals of the City of Houston’s Energy Transition Plan.

Goal 1: Expand Houston’s investment in renewable and resilient energy systems Goal 1: 5 million MWh of local solar by 2050.

Goal 2: Make Houston a Leader in Carbon Capture Technology and Energy Innovation Goal 2: Attract or Incubate 50 Energy 2.0 Enterprises in the Houston Region by 2025.

Goal 3: Restore, protect and strengthen the city’s natural capacity to capture and store carbon Goal 3: 4.6 million new native trees planted by 2030.

These goals are a strategic framework that sets three goals every five years as a benchmark for measuring success.

Focus on multifaceted solutions to complex problems. Given the uncertainty of energy transitions, the strategy aims to promote the Houston city environment as a desirable place to facilitate investment and deployment of a wide range of potential energy solutions. A breakthrough in regional policy and scientific research where Houston has a strategic advantage. We will use the established Houston City Market to develop new carbon technologies such as carbon capture, use, storage (CCUS) and low carbon hydrogen production. Focus on supporting the development of “new energy” industries, especially solar and wind, by attracting the necessary financial firms, developers and asset owners.

Not coincidentally, just one year after the Mayor’s Climate Action Plan was announced, Earth Day also saw Greentown Labs, a Boston-based innovation incubator focused on energy migration and decarbonization. Announced the grand opening of the Houston Campus in Midtown Fiesta. shop. Recognizing Houston’s central role in energy transition, Greentown has expanded to Houston and can be relocated and redeployed to the city’s “world-leading energy organization and a decarbonized future.” He praised the incredible engineering skills, talents and assets that must be taken. Shortly thereafter, the Ion Accelerator Hub opened. This is a home-made innovation hub developed by Rice University that was developed to refurbish the former Sears Building opposite Greentown in Houston to promote and sustain economic growth. Ion is an innovation-focused center focused on technology within buildings designed primarily to facilitate interaction between start-up tenants, but from start-ups to major public enterprises, investors, scholars, And other people in the field of innovation. Greentown Labs and Ion bring together an enthusiastic 16-acre innovation district in Midtown Houston, with a focus on technology, community and sustainability.

Conclusion

The Greater Houston Partnership Energy Transition Strategy positions Houston as the North American leader in global energy transitions, aiming to leverage a unique combination of history, human and natural resources, and large and vast industrial infrastructure. It clearly demonstrates the collaborative and growing public and private efforts. , And policies and business environment. For industries investing in energy innovation, Houston’s business on decarbonization and the accelerating pace of transition are another signal.

