Legends win competitive “rival” horde mode

Last October, Ghost of Tsushima received an amazing multiplayer extension called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. This forces the player’s team to counter the waves of enemies in a variety of co-op scenarios. Almost a year later, Legends is on the verge of some major changes, including new competitive modes and standalone releases, Sucker Punch announced in a blog post today.

Read more: Im new cooperation mode to play shit from Tsushima’s ghost

On September 3rd, Legends will receive a competitive mode called Rivals. Rather than the traditional battle of fighting straight against human enemies, rivals see the two teams confront each other by indirect means, as Russia and the United States did for decades in the last century. Defeat the waves of enemies to earn in-game currency called magatama. You can then burn it and afflict the opposing team with various debuffs. With enough balls, the last wave of enemies will be triggered. The team that breaks the final wave wins first. Here is the trailer:

In parallel with the release of its rivals, Sucker Punch will release an update that allows players to level up some of their highest-powered gear to a Ki level of 120 to open a second perk. Also, the survival mode session length is obviously reduced somewhat, no matter how much Sucker Punch doesn’t specify. (Hopefully this means the Gold Run won’t last for another hour!)

In addition, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available as a standalone release for $ 20. In today’s blog post, the exact release date remains unknown. Sony, the publisher of Ghost of Tsushimas, didn’t immediately respond to Kotaku’s note asking for clarity. (Updated, 2:30 pm ET: Sony officials told Kotaku that the Legends standalone version will be available on September 3rd.)

Later this month, Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut will be available on PS4 and PS5, offering PS5-specific and new extensions in addition to the mysterious PS4 to PS5 pricing scheme. Legends will receive new content based on the Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut until early October. This includes a survival map based on the Iki Island area settings that are planned to be expanded. You don’t need to own a director’s cut to access the new Legends content.

I played when the legend dropped out last year … well, let’s just say my headline wasn’t lying. However, Legends are not designed for infinite time sinks due to the limited amount of equipment they can acquire and level up. New additions should be a reason to come back like everyone else.

