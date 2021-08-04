Google Loosens Crypto Advertising Ban





Google today opened its advertising network to crypto exchanges and wallets, but only if they are registered with the US financial authorities.

Google’s policy, which controls nearly 30% of the US digital advertising market, still bans companies that promote the purchase, sale, or transaction of cryptocurrencies or related products, and companies that offer purchase advice of any kind. I am.

The new rules, announced in June, require exchanges and wallets to be registered with the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) or with federal or state banking regulators.

Advertisers must also be Google accredited and subject to state or federal law before they can place ads.

This policy specifically prohibits advertising in two very wide categories.

The first to facilitate the purchase, sale, or transaction of cryptocurrencies or related products through the first coin offering, DeFi trading protocol, or any other method.

This ban includes initial coin offerings (ICOs), cryptocurrency loans, initial DEX offerings (IDOs), token liquidity pools, unhosted wallets, and unregulated DApps.

The second category is advertising that provides purchasing advice. This was described by Google as an aggregation or comparison of issuers of cryptocurrencies or related products.

This includes cryptocurrency trading signals or investment advice, as well as aggregator or affiliate sites that include related content or broker reviews.

Celebrities don’t have to apply

Celebrity cryptocurrency approval was also specifically banned.

There are many cases where celebrities are obsessed with supporting fraud and are fined for shilling ICOs, which the US Securities and Exchange Commission has called illegally unregistered securities offerings.

Most notable in these cases was the SEC’s pursuit of boxer Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled.

Recently, actor Steven Seagal was fined $ 314,000 in February 2020 for not revealing that he had paid $ 1 million in cash and cryptocurrency for promoting Bitcoiin2Gen.

