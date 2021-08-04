Jim Day | Republican leaders asking questions about Ammons’ new committee | Column





Local state legislator Carol Ammons’ new Illinois House of Representatives no longer has members or pending projects.

Following last week’s report on the appointment of new House committee chairman on Ammons, D-Arbana’s small business, innovation and entrepreneurship on June 30, Chris Welch includes state legislator Sucherer 9 Appointed a Democratic Party member to the panel. Of the Decatur.

The timing of the creation of the committee and the appointment of Ammons raises questions. Because in May Welch removed Ammons from his leadership team after a dispute over how he presided over the House debate.

The loss of the chairman’s post cost Ammons $ 18,500. This is a benefit in addition to a member’s standard salary of approximately $ 70,000. However, Welch’s decision to establish a new committee run by Ammons recovered $ 10,574 in the form of a scholarship to oversee the committee.

However, Welch’s appointment raised an additional question as to whether he nominated members of the committee solely for media inquiries.

The News Gazette asked about the appointment of Ammons on the afternoon of July 28th. Welch made nine appointments the next day.

His spokeswoman, Jacqueline Driscol, said the two events were unrelated.

If you would like to join the committee, you were contacted by the Caucus on July 1st, long before your inquiry, to contact our Chief of Staff. Time must be allowed for that, and as already mentioned, there was a lot of interest, said Driscoll, who argued that it would take more than a day to appoint members to the committee.

So far, Republicans have not been assigned to the committee by House Republican leader Jim Durkin.

Prior to Welch’s actions, the Illinois House of Representatives had 46 committees for its 118 members.

Derkin said it includes four complete committees and three subcommittees that oversee all topics of the special committee.

Without a clear definition of what the work of the newly established committee will be, it is difficult to appoint members who can bring expertise to this topic … whatever it is, he wrote to Ammons. I wrote.

The skeptical Darkins letter sought multiple explanations.

Would you please let my office know your intention with (committee)? Also, in the light of all other Standing Committees on this topic, why Chair Welch considered it special at this point in the session to establish the Committee, and the Committee on behalf of the Committee. Please also explain the types of laws that you may need to assign to. Current Standing Committee with expertise on this subject? Darkin wrote.

So far, Ammons has refused to answer questions about her new position. A spokesperson last week introduced all the questions to the Welch office and did not answer questions about the Darkins letter on Tuesday.

Mr Darkin said he would not appoint Republicans to the redundant committee he proposed if Ammons did not respond to his letter.

A Derkin spokeswoman reiterated that Congressman Ammons would act if he answered his question in a letter.

Driscoll issued a general statement on the situation on Tuesday. She said innovation and SMEs are the driving force of the local economy.

We are focused on supporting small businesses now and in the future, she said in writing.

Driscoll argued that the special committee received a great deal of interest from both lawmakers and the small business community.

There is no doubt that Illinois has a great interest in facilitating business expansion and high-tech development. As Derkin pointed out, the General Assembly, including the House of Representatives, is now paying great attention to these subjects in the existing committee structure.

He identified four existing committees: cybersecurity, data analytics, and IT. Economic Opportunity and Equality; International Trade and Commerce; Labor and Commerce Already Overseeing SMEs, Innovations and Entrepreneurship.

In addition, Darkin identified three labor subcommittee businesses and innovations. Wage policy and research; workforce development as an existing means of addressing issues under the jurisdiction of the new committee chaired by Ammons.

