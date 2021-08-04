Google’s hidden search algorithms are being investigated by researchers.This is what they found





When we google topics, many of us believe that what is called an “algorithm” magically provides the right information.

But what is this algorithm? How does it work? And are we all getting different results and therefore different information about the world around us?

To answer these questions, researchers are developing projects with the help of the general public.

A year-long Australian search experience project encourages Australians to install a browser plugin that automatically queries Google Search, Google News, Google Video, and YouTube several times a day on important topics. increase. It runs in the background and does not access your personal data.

The Australian project, which coincides with the next federal election, addresses long-standing questions about the impact of search algorithms on how people vote.

Do people who vote in one way get the same search results as people who vote in another way?

By comparing the generated search results with demographic details of potentially thousands of participants, researchers aim to understand how different search algorithms affect different factors. I am.

Basically, they are trying to study Google’s algorithms by reverse engineering them from search results.

This is what they have found so far.

COVID Search Results’Carefully Curated’

The project started last month and so far more than 500 participants have “donated” data from over 40 million search results. This adds up to 20 gigabytes of data per day.

According to the project’s principal researcher, Professor Axel Bruns of Queensland University of Technology, the most obvious trend so far is Google search.

YouTube has suspended Sky News Australia for a week after violating COVID-19’s false alarm policy. (

Reuters: Dado Ruvic / Illustration

).

“Very early results” suggest that most Australians, regardless of age, gender, or other demographic factors, get much the same information when searching for a topic on Google. increase.

“So far, Google search has probably little evidence of significant or problematic personalization,” said Professor Brands.

This is not so surprising, he added.

Unlike YouTube, which is designed to engross users by providing a highly personalized feed of the content they want to see, Google Search is a convenient place to get information quickly.

“Google search is clearly not a place for people to hang out, but personalization is a bit useless because it’s about getting the right information at the right time.”

Even more surprising, according to Professor Brands, was the level of curation of search results for a particular topic.

Curation is a place where Google pauses the normal operation of the algorithm to actively promote or fill in certain information.

Google has long stated that it doesn’t use human curation to collect or place results on the page, but the line between this and humans adjusting algorithms to curate search results is It’s ambiguous.

Professor Brands pointed out that searching for the term “COVID” would take you to the entire page of embedded content, including information about case numbers and symptoms, as well as links to official health information.

“The first page of Google’s results on terms such as COVID, vaccine, blockade, and quarantine is pretty carefully curated,” said Professor Bruns.

“You will see the full range of embedded content before you finally reach the actual search results.”

Prior to the pandemic, such obvious curation of search results was extremely rare.

Curation on this scale requires “some human intervention,” Brands said.

“There is little transparency”

In this case, curation is a valuable goal to reduce the spread of false information, but we are worried about lack of transparency and oversight, Professor Brands said.

It shows the company’s power to public access to information, as Google did a prominent experiment earlier this year to fill in links to Australian news sites.

Google is the default search engine for its Android operating system, running on three-quarters of the world’s mobile phones. (

Getty: Smith Collection

).

“There is little transparency about the topics they did this, how such topics are selected, who emphasizes what content, or by manual curation, and how they choose. No, “Professor Brands said.

“They didn’t reveal how to make curation choices, [they’re not indicating] When you come across a carefully selected search page.

“Projects like ours aim to be more generally transparent about this and the behavior of search engine recommendations by using a citizen science approach and observing it on a large scale from the outside. “.”

Projects around the same time as the federal election campaign

The study follows a similar project carried out by Algorithm Watch in Germany in 2017, designing a browser plugin that collects search results for queries related to German elections.

“Only the knuckle head will take on Google.”

The cost of building a search engine comparable to Google can reach billions of dollars, but it’s not the only challenge to compete with tech giants.

Matthias Spielkamp, ​​founder and executive director of Algorithm Watch, found that more than 5 million search results showed a relatively limited degree of personalization.

“We don’t really believe in filter bubble theory,” he said.

“What we found is that personalization is done at a fairly low level.”

But he said that “important” Australian projects can reveal more than German projects.

Due to the small population of Australia, relatively few data contributors can produce statistically significant results, making Australia an ideal target for research.

Google has also become more “practical” by curating search results since 2017.

The Australian project will also consider YouTube, a platform where the content provided to users is much more personalized.

The project is funded by the Federal Government through the Australian Research Council (ARC) Center for Automatic Decision Making and Society for Excellence.

“In particular, look at the searches queued for political topics, political trends, etc. to help people better understand what they are looking at on a political topic,” said Professor Brands. rice field.

“Whether it’s a summer wildfire or not, we keep changing our search terms as others emerge.”

Google Australia is an industry partner in the ARC Center of Excellence for automated decision making and society.

Professor Brands said Google was maintained “very long distance from this particular project.”

He emphasized that researchers do not have access to participants’ search history or other details of what they have searched for.

“We’re just running our own search terms,” ​​he said.

