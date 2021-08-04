Does Big Tech prey on competitors?





You have studied killer acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry. Is this a way to help large companies think about technology acquisitions that often acquire SMEs for expertise?

My treatise with Colleen Cunningham (London Business School) and Song Ma (Yale SOM) is the first to study the phenomenon of killer acquisitions. These are acquisitions in which an existing company acquires an innovative target company, discontinues the target innovation project, and thereby anticipates future competition. Without a killer acquisition, these future or early competitors would reduce the future profitability of existing acquirers by offering consumers low prices, versatility, and potentially high quality.

As you pointed out, the empirical part of this treatise focuses on the pharmaceutical industry and documents important evidence that killer acquisitions are widespread. However, our extensive theoretical analysis applies to almost any R & D-intensive industry where new entrants can disrupt the interests of existing companies through innovation. We’re focusing on the pharmaceutical industry not because we believe this is the only or most likely candidate industry for a killer acquisition. It happens to be an industry that requires detailed disclosure of research projects, which is ideally suitable for our empirical analysis.

In our research, large incumbents take advantage of potential entrant acquisitions to acquire (ie, acquire a company to access competent researchers and engineers) or in a particular molecular discipline. There is little evidence of buying a company with expertise. One of the accepted wisdoms in the industry is the importance of acquisitions by large incumbents in order to achieve synergies in drug development and bring medicines to market quickly and efficiently. did.

However, in the technology industry, it is more difficult to rule out alternative grounds for the two acquisitions mentioned above. It is difficult to know what will happen to a research project before and after the acquisition, as the details of the research project are rarely or not disclosed at all. However, motivated by our analysis, there is an ongoing FTC study to investigate past acquisitions by large tech companies, which could provide empirical evidence of killer acquisitions in the tech industry. I have.

For pharmaceutical companies, the acquisition of a killer could prevent new drugs from hitting the market and save lives. What is the harm of acquiring a technology killer?

There has been much debate about the existence and harm of killer acquisitions in the tech industry. The latest Parliamentary Antimonopoly Act report highlights these concerns. The House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee, which held a hearing on antitrust issues at technical hearings, has highlighted the idea of ​​buying smaller competitors before tech leaders grow on a large scale. I also unearthed the e-mail of. Just last year, the DOJ filed a proceeding to prevent Visa from acquiring fintech startup Plaid. The acquisition was motivated by Visa’s view that plaid was a devastating threat to visa profitability and that visa likened plaid to a dangerous volcano awaiting an eruption, in court filings. It became clear.

Privacy is an important aspect of product quality in the technology industry, and there is increasing evidence that continued control of existing companies and acquisitions of potential competitors have led to worsening privacy standards.

The acquisition of a killer in technology does not directly harm the health of consumers or patients, but it does have a potentially significant negative impact. First, the lack of competition allows businesses to charge consumers higher prices. For social media platforms, keep in mind that these consumers can be both advertisers and social media users (many technology platforms are zero on one side of the market due to ineffectiveness). Charge the price, but it tends to focus on only one of the two aspects of the market). Second, even in the absence of price impact, killer acquisitions can reduce product diversity and quality and harm consumers. Third, privacy is an important aspect of product quality in the technology industry, and there is increasing evidence that continued control of existing companies and acquisitions of potential competitors have led to worsening privacy standards. Finally, it’s important to remember that the killer acquisition is the most extreme example of an early competitor acquisition. The acquirer may not completely kill the development of competing products, but may simply deplete new projects with vines or underestimate their investment in quality.

Will Bidens Executive Order Make a Difference? What else does the government need to do to prevent these acquisitions?

I think the executive order is a step in the right direction. This is very because it orders all parts of the federal government, not just antitrust enforcers, to focus on creating fair competition and reduce product and labor market power, especially in concentrated markets. It covers a wide range of areas. In addition, executive orders are not limited to some specific industries, but include industries from rail and shipping to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. It is also encouraging that the executive order allows the acquisition of murderers to hinder competition.

But it’s a bit premature to see how effective the executive order is. Effective antitrust laws are not only related to the acquisition of murderers, but more generally, antitrust authorities must have sufficient information to identify (i) anti-competitive behavior. , (Ii) require that you have sufficient resources to investigate criminals, and (iii) that you can win antitrust laws. Proceedings in court.

Tighter disclosure rules (for example, lowering the threshold for reporting mergers and acquisitions) help antitrust agencies detect killer acquisitions and prevent them from occurring in the first place.

First, our investigation found that stricter disclosure rules (for example, lowering the threshold for reporting mergers and acquisitions) allow antitrust agencies to detect killer acquisitions and prevent them from occurring in the first place. It suggests that it will be useful for. Second, there is widespread agreement between antitrust law and industrial organization scholars that antitrust institutions are chronically underfunded and should be funded more. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, antitrust law itself and the way courts and judges decide on antitrust decisions may need to be changed. The burden of proof now rests with antitrust enforcers who show that the merger is anti-competitive and harmful to their customers. This is extremely difficult to prove, especially when it comes to killer acquisitions that are detrimental to future competition. Antitrust agencies must convincingly show that innovation will increase and therefore consumer surplus will increase, even if innovation has not yet occurred, under the counterfactual scenario of no merger. Hmm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insights.som.yale.edu/insights/does-big-tech-gobble-up-competitors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos