Can these search engines gain an impossible leather market share from Google?





After more than a decade of relative stagnation in the search engine market, Google is consolidating its dominance at every stage, is there an opportunity for Google’s alternatives to gain market share?

Some of the famous players in the universe think so.

In June, Neeva, an ad-free subscription search experience, was released to the public. It is headed by Sridhar Ramaswamy, who was co-founded by a crew of former Google Search and Advertising Product Leaders and ran the Google Search Advertising business. Next, privacy-focused browser Brave announced its own search engine.

Most people probably don’t think much about search engines. According to Statcounter data, Google has a 90% share of the North American search engine market, up from 84% ten years ago. Google search is everywhere: Chrome (which has built-in Google search) has the majority share of the browser market, and Google search is licensed to major potential rivals like Apple.

But as privacy and security become greater priorities for US consumers, these issues are causing people to rethink their search engine decisions.

AdExchanger has considered emerging search engine business models and strategies that compete for part of Google’s share of the search market and, in some cases, part of Google’s advertising pie.

DuckDuckGo

Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo was one of the first privacy-focused browsers to pull search users away from Googleverse. It was a solid competitor in this category simply because it replaced Big Tech’s search engines (Google, Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, etc.) and established itself as a privacy-focused provider.

DuckDuckGo considers itself an Internet privacy company, said Kamil Buzz Buzz, vice president of communications for the company. Last month, in addition to search engines, it announced a desktop app that could be used as a browser. Another email privacy solution screens emails from a particular provider, so the actual address is not disclosed.

Modern search engines need features for mapping, travel planning, and news. Google spends tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars a year on all of them. DuckDuckGo will undertake the job. TripAdvisor provides travel search information. Apples Safari WebKit is the code for browser technology and Apple Maps is the location data provider. Wikipedia answers some basic query results. The biggest partner is Bing, which handles advertising sales. (All queries are sent as if they were from a new user.)

According to Buzz Buzz, DuckDuckGo has been profitable since 2014 and has generated more than $ 100 million in revenue over the past year.

DuckDuckGo lacks the resources and platform benefits of other search engines, but shows how a search engine’s foothold can be profitable without Google’s tracking device. According to Statista data, in the United States, DuckDuckGos’ market share has increased from 1.3% two years ago to about 2.5% today, but not more than 1% in other regions.

However, it still has a $ 100 million execution rate. And there is room for growth.

DuckDuckGo expects more users to browse in private mode to circumvent trackers, and to use two-way authentication or security services to protect their accounts, Buzzbuzz said. People whose IDs have been stolen, their accounts have been hacked, or whose data has been compromised also tend to understand how search engine choices affect real life. He said the group has become much more mainstream than it was five years ago.

Neva

Neeva is probably the most adventurous new search engine business model.

Other players on the market assume that advertising and affiliate marketing make up the revenue. Hard enough to compete with Google without adding a cost barrier. However, Neeva has a subscription business.

Ramaswamy, CEO of Neeva, told AdExchanger that ad-supported search engines inevitably favor advertisers over user interests. Advertising starts chasing you on the web and grows like organic consequences. With Neeva, you don’t have to think about it. Is this an affiliate link?

Neeva is still free to access. Ramaswamy said subscription gating will roll out in the coming months and will eventually settle for about $ 5 a month.

Each user’s monthly quota is shared and displayed in the results between news publishers and other sites affiliated with Neeva, based on site traffic from search engines.

The company had 10,000 users as of July after a year of test mode.

According to Lamaswamy, many early adopters are the result of public relations activities. Neeva is not advertising. He said his parents preferred a cleaner and more controlled search experience and were willing to pay for alternatives. And one surprising segment is the elderly. Many online scams targeting the elderly begin with ads to search for device and software support.

Brave search

Browser company Brave acquired a search engine startup called Tailcat in March and released a beta version of its reused search product in June.

Brave Search, as it is known, has an ad support and ad-free layer. It is also embedded in the Brave browser in a unique way. For one thing, CEO Brendan Eich told AdExchanger that starting later this year, it will be the default search service for the Brave browser, which has 32 million monthly users. In Brave Search, more than 100,000 Brave users have registered as initial users of search products. This is an important user base for the company to refine its algorithms.

People are willing to give us a try as we are private and swinging at Big Tech’s monopoly. They are games to help us get better, Eihi said.

He said that many people confuse browsers with search engines. Google has created a strong synergy between Chrome and its search advertising business, but the two are essentially related. Search engines and browsers are behind the same coin.

Brave still needs to close the ad deal, Eich said. However, because the company first integrates the Brave Browser Attention Token, which is the cryptocurrency of the browser, users can be rewarded for viewing search ads with the services they already offer for browser homepage ads. can.

Can any of these companies hurt Google’s search engine market share or search advertising business?

The answer is no.

Given $ 100 million in annual revenue from DuckDuckGos, Google’s search advertising business has added $ 13 billion over the past year, earning more than $ 29 billion in the second quarter alone.

However, the search engine market is so valuable that startups like DuckDuckGo can be profitable and grow steadily, despite Google’s dominance. Privacy-conscious users and those worried about online security are now a meaningful market in their own right.

And there are other ways rival search engines can attract activists and philosophical users. Braves Eich uses Microsoft Bing in its search index for other privacy-focused search services (ie, DuckDuckGo), so you can query and image famous photos like Tankman in Tiananmen Square. I pointed out how to censor.

But even if Google remains the search engine of choice, more people are testing the body of water than you think:

By the way, 10% of the US population is trying out new search engines every month, Neevas Ramaswamy told AdExchanger. Therefore, there is an active churn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/online-advertising/can-these-search-engines-do-the-impossible-peel-market-share-from-google/

