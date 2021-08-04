DeKalb Innovation ranks second in the technology sector nationwide





DeKalb County, Georgia According to a news release, DeKalb County has been nationally recognized as a leader in innovative use of technology for the fifth consecutive year, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the Digital Government Center and the National County Association (NACo) ranked DeKalb second in the country in the 19th Digital County Survey, among counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999. Of the 88 counties in this category, three were from Georgia: DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cobb counties. Gwinnett was 8th and Cobb was 10th.

DeKalb County has been recognized in the top 10 counties nationwide in this category each year since 2017.

“Under the leadership of John Mattelsky, the DeKalb County Innovation Technology Department is a shadow hero in the fight against this terrifying virus,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Salmond.

According to the release, last year DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in the following ways:

Expanding and strengthening cybersecurity systems to protect county systems and data, including the establishment of a 24/7 virtual security operations center and the expansion of cybersecurity education programs. Digitization of channels of involvement of citizens and members, increased participation and transparency. Coordinated and Provided with Health Commissions Featuring real-time language translation devices to help promote health-related services in over 400 languages. We enable and support important government services and ensure the continuous and expanded provision of services such as courts, public safety, community services, youth services and health.

“On behalf of the 4,000 members of the National County Association, we are proud that DeKalb County’s Innovation and Technology Division has been recognized at the national level for responding to the COVID-19 crisis,” said NACo President and DeKalb County. Commissioner Larry Johnson said. Said.

The following is a list of counties recognized in the population categories from 500,000 to 999,999.

