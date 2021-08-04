Diablo Immortal postponed to 2022





Diablo Immortal will be released early next year to fine-tune core and endgame features following closed alpha feedback.

Diablo Immortal, the fourth entry in the demonic action RPG hack and slash series, will no longer be released on mobile devices this year.

After receiving player feedback from the game’s closed alpha test period, developer Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal has been postponed until the first half of 2022. Endgame features such as making the core and player-to-player more accessible and player-to-environment more attractive to developers. Blizzard also mentioned adapting mobile game touchscreen controls to the controller, but details about controller support will not be shared until the next beta.

In the meantime, what exactly is Blizzard working on? With regard to PvP Battleground Game Mode, developers will explore key factors such as matchmaking, ranking, balance and killing time to make the experience more enjoyable. In addition, the Cycle of Strife, an endgame faction-based game mode that combines PvP and PvE features, has been optimized.

On the PvE side of things, Blizzard plans to add longer-term goals and activities with the goal of enriching the social experience of the game. That’s why a new PvE-centric raid has been added to the Helliquary system, and the Helliquary boss is designed for a party of eight players. The bounties have also been adjusted to make them more attractive and rewarding, with four approved bounties placed in a single zone. Challenge Lift also provides exclusive upgrade material to reward players who are challenging the challenge.

Finally, the player’s progress in Diablo Immortal is adjusted in several ways. Beyond the character and maximum level, the player will see the paragon level increase the character’s power. In addition to this, a system will be implemented to scale the in-game difficulty to the player’s Paragon level, so the higher the Paragon, the better the rewards, such as more powerful items. Unique stat boosts and special perks will also be offered at the end of the game, but developers are also looking for ways to make top-notch legendary gear more “exciting and sought after.” rice field. Blizzard said the weekly XP cap is another area that we are trying to improve by reducing the severity of capped players and making them more generous to players who are still catching up. ..

Diablo Immortal will mark the fourth entry in the 23-year-old franchise when it launches next year, but Diablo IV, the next mainline installment in the series, is still underway. Although the game’s release date is currently undecided, art director John Mueller highlighted Diablo IV’s comprehensive character customization options in its June quarterly update, stating: These solutions are not just a single character, but hundreds of componentized armor sets, different body types, dozens of unique personas, and five different classes of completely unique art (starting). Had to work against. This was a whole new challenge. Our team to work on. “

