Google’s Tensor chip is just the first step towards a truly great Pixel smartphone.





Google’s Pixel 6 has become the most ambitious smartphone in years with a new custom-designed Tensor processor, primarily aimed at bringing Google to the forefront of the smartphone market, primarily with the power of Google’s years of machine learning experience. It’s on the way. .. And Google needs it: Despite Pixel’s popularity in the tech world, the phone just doesn’t borrow a popular seller in the US, Jaguar notes like Samsung and Apple, Oppo and Xiaomi. It rarely moves the needle compared to a small player like.

Tensor is Google’s big bet, centered around AI-boosted TPUs that promise improvements in photos and videos, search, captions, text-to-speech, and more. It’s a tough order for any chip, and far less of its outstanding features focus primarily on machine learning, but Tensor SoC may not yet have Google launched to the height of the iPhone. Maybe it could be an important first step in changing Android-I came across a top candidate.

Image: Google

The rest of the SoC is a mystery for now, but Google seems to use third-party designs for CPUs, GPUs, modems, etc. So Pixel 6 will probably feel like any other Android smartphone. It’s not the same innovative upgrade as the Apples A-series iPhone, but with a Qualcomm or Samsung processor for most tasks.

Google doesn’t provide much information about what the actual Tensors architecture will look like, such as CPUs, GPUs, modems, or other key components of the SoC other than the TPU. However, based on rumors and the fact that Google hasn’t taken the opportunity to yell out about the major customizations and advances made here, most of the Tensors hardware stack could be outsourced. .. Qualcomm and Samsung use the Snapdragon 888 with a partially customized version of the Arms Cortex-X1, A78, and A55 designs, while the Samsung Exynos 2100 uses the Arm design for both the CPU and GPU.

XDA points more specifically that Tensor is likely to be a combination of Arms Cortex-A78, Cortex-A76, Cortex-A55 CPU cores and Arms standard Mali GPUs. So the difference between a Tensor and, for example, the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, may not be that big of a difference, such as the overall performance of the CPU or GPU. This is a category especially suitable if Google is truly trying to make a flagship device.

Image: Google

But as Google’s Rick Osterloh told The Verge, the standard ones people see are very competitive, and the AI ​​ones are completely differentiating. However, what makes Tensor special and unique is the speed of game execution and the efficiency of CPU and battery life.

This means that Tensor isn’t the magical solution that Android fans have been hoping for. A custom Google chip specifically designed for Android and Pixels hardware, delivering the performance and power that Apple can offer. IPhone for years using a similar strategy.

Tensor is just a first generation product

Fortunately, however, Tensor is just a first-generation product. It’s easy to point out Apple’s custom chips and demand the same from Google, but it’s important to remember that Apple’s earliest A-series iPhone chips started in a similar way. The A4 and A5 chips featured a standard Arm design of the CPU core (with some optimizations and improvements above) before Apple switched to a completely custom design in later generations.

Google is rumored to be working with Samsung. Given that Samsung is one of two companies currently manufacturing 5nm chips (a service it provides to many companies, including Qualcomm) with TSMC, both make sense. Manufacture. ..

Samsung is also rumored to be working more closely with Google on the actual design of the chip, leveraging Exynos hardware and software for more than just manufacturing. We have to wait until Google reveals more about the tensor to know the scope of its partnership, but with a more substantive custom chip improvement than if Google had to reinvent the wheel from the beginning. It may mean getting some additional help.

The idea of ​​equipping a Pixel smartphone with a dedicated machine learning chip isn’t a new idea for Google either. The company previously had dedicated in-house AI chips on its phones, such as the Pixel 2, PIxel 3, and Pixel 4 models Pixel Neural Core and Pixel Visual Core, so Tensor isn’t a whole new step forward, it’s a refinement of its past work.

Image: Google

The Tensors TPU seems to be the next step in the future, and probably offers more powerful AI capabilities than either of these two previous chips. It’s also more tightly integrated with the phone, and Google says it can route image data directly through the TPU, and more.

These benefits may be worth redeveloping your custom SoC. We need to see how Google actually implements these AI features and whether they are significantly improved over the standard Android flagship. (In general, the sentiment that applies to how Google emphasizes TPU as a key differentiator for the Pixel 6. This feels like it’s hard to actually sell customers.)

However, at the moment, the main difference between Tensor and Snapdragon 888 seems to be just a few elaborate neural network tricks. But like Apple’s early in-house chips, Tensor may be just the first step on the long road to a more bespoke Google chip. And it’s a much more exciting concept than a subtly good machine learning demo.

