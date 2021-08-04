B2B AI Innovation Has Begun Accelerating – TechCrunch





Eshwar Belani contributor

Twenty years after the company first launched its AI solution, it can be argued that little progress has been made in achieving significant improvements in efficiency and profitability compared to the hype that drove initial expectations. increase.

On the surface, recent data supports AI skeptics. Almost 90% of data science projects never go into production. Only 20% of analytics insights by 2022 will achieve business outcomes. And even companies that have developed enterprise-wide AI strategies can see failure rates of up to 50%.

But the last 25 years are just the first phase of the evolution of what is called Enterprise AI, or Enterprise AI 1.0. That’s where many companies remain today. However, companies at the forefront of AI innovation are moving into the next generation, defining the next decade of enterprise AI 2.0 for big data, analytics and automation.

The difference between these two generations of enterprise AI is not academic. For executives across the business spectrum, from healthcare, retail, media, and finance, the evolution from 1.0 to 2.0 learns from past failures, adapts, creates concrete expectations for future use, and across the industry. This is your chance to justify the increased investment in AI you see.

Twenty years later, when business leaders look back in the 2020s, the first companies to achieve Enterprise AI 2.0 will differentiate their services, increase market share, position themselves for continuous innovation, and the economy. It will be a big winner.

Assembling the digital transformation of the future as the evolution of enterprise AI 1.0 to 2.0 provides a conceptual model for business leaders developing strategies to compete in the era of automation and advanced analytics.

Enterprise AI 1.0 (current status)

Since the mid-1990s, AI has been a sector characterized by speculative testing, interest, and research. These activities occurred almost exclusively in the realm of data scientists. As Gartner wrote in a recent report, these efforts were alchemy performed by wizards who did not expand their talents within the organization.

