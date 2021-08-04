Summary: iPhone 13 will be available next month.This is what we have ever known





Autumn is becoming a busy autumn for Apple and the iPhone. There are rumors that the iPhone 13 lineup will be announced in mid-September, which means it took more than a month to see the next iPhone appointment. Read on to summarize some of the key features you’ll expect from the new iPhone coming this fall.

iPhone 13 naming

It’s not yet clear whether this year’s iPhone will be the iPhone 12s or the iPhone 13, as Apple can cover up the marketing name until the very end. That said, one of the recent supply chain reports suggests that the 2021 iPhone will certainly be called the iPhone 13.

As for new features, rumors do suggest that this year’s iPhone will be a bigger upgrade than the S year, giving credibility to this year’s naming iPhone 13 theory.

design

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to be similar in form factor to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max each have the same dimensions as the previous model, but are expected to be slightly thicker.

The iPhone 13 has a flat edge, but one report reports that the device has a sophisticated matte back to make it more slippery. Camera bumps are also expected to grow this year, addressing some notable improvements in camera hardware. I’ll explain this in a little more detail.

One of Apple’s beginnings each year is the introduction of new iPhone colors. The iPhone 13 Pro will be reportedly available in a new matte black color. This color allegedly replaces the color of graphite, much darker, closer to true black rather than gray.

9to5Mac had the opportunity to experience the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the form of a dummy unit. This is explained in detail in the video below.

screen

Given that the form factor hasn’t changed this year, the iPhone 13 is expected to be available in the same three screen sizes as the iPhone 12. One notable change this year is the display technology used in the iPhone 13 Pro. , but.

One 2021 iPhone model with 5.4 inch OLED display One 2021 iPhone model with 6.1 inch OLED display and ProMotion 120Hz display One 2021 iPhone model with 6.1 inch OLED display and ProMotion 120Hz display One 2021 iPhone model with 6.7 inch One OLED ProMotion 120Hz display

The iPhone 13 Pro is likely to use the new LTPO display technology, which allows Apple to reduce display power usage. Apple is already using this technology on the Apple Watch and will now be available on the iPhone 13 Pro to enable the ProMotion display. This allows for refresh rates up to 120Hz, similar to the iPad Pro.

Bloomberg recently reported that the iPhone 13 Pro, like the Apple Watch Series 4, is likely to have a always-on display. Other reports state that the always-on display has a always-on clock and battery widget. There is also a notification area that allegedly lights up when a new notification is received.

Apple is also expected to reduce the size of the iPhone’s notch cutout for the first time this year since the iPhone X was announced. Reportedly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro notches can be reduced in size by about 30% in terms of width. However, it can also be taller because Apple has moved the earpieces from the notch to the top bezel.

It’s still unclear how exactly Apple is using the additional iPhone 13 screen space. However, the most obvious change is to make the battery percentage number available in the status bar. Currently, you need to swipe down to the Control Center to see the percentage information for a particular battery.

camera

There have been rumors that Apple could extend the LiDAR scanner to the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 this year, but recent rumors are that the iPhone 13 will instead have a LiDAR scanner dedicated to Pro and Pro Max models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also expected to feature ultra-wide cameras upgraded from 5P (f / 2.4) and fixed focus (FF) to 6P (f / 1.8) and autofocus (AF). This should bring significant improvements, especially for ultra-wide cameras that are lagging behind.

The iPhone 13 Pro is rumored to add the same features that were limited to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. This includes wide-angle lenses with sensor shift stabilization. Last year, Apple only included the iPhone 12 Pro Max with better stabilization and 2.5x optical zoom.

Apple is also reportedly planning a new astrophotography feature to improve night sky photography. With this feature, iPhone can detect the moon and stars and complete the image with longer exposure time and more internal processing.

Best iPhone Charging Accessories:

wrap up

The iPhone 13 is becoming a more notable upgrade than the iPhone 12, especially for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. What’s the most exciting new feature when Apple officially announces the new iPhone next month? Let us know in the comments!

For more information on what you can expect from the iPhone 13, check here for a complete guide with all the latest rumors and expectations. Here are some tips:

New 1TB storage options in more countries Millimeter wave 5G larger battery A15 chip inside etc

