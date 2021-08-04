Google Time Crystal Discovery | Quantum Time Crystal





Scientists say they have placed elusive time crystals inside quantum computers. Time crystals violate some physical laws, especially Isaac Newton’s first law of motion, in much the same way as many quantum phenomena. The quantum computer is built in a supercooled chamber. It is called a cryostat.

Scientists around the world claim to have used time crystals within quantum computers. Indeed, as outlined in the July 28 preprint research treatise, their discoveries are the endless, rule-breaking energy sources that bring quantum computers to the present, and can virtually change the world overnight. There is sex.

As Next Web sharply points out, this could be “the most important scientific advancement of our lives.” But to understand why, let’s first look at the complex relationship between time crystals and quantum computing.

What is Time Crystal?

Time crystals are a special stage of constantly changing matter, but they do not appear to use energy. According to scientists, this means that it violates Isaac Newton’s first law of motion, which deals with inertia. In other words, it is the resistance that an object changes during movement. For example, a spinning marble will not stop unless another force acts on it. However, experience shows that it will eventually stop due to forces such as friction. However, if the marble is a thyme crystal, it will not stop literally.

Therefore, time crystals act like superconducting materials (such as mercury and lead). Superconductivity is a quantum phenomenon in nature, conducting direct current electricity without energy loss when a particular material is cooled below a certain temperature. According to the US Department of Energy, they also emit magnetic fields.

Again, that means time crystals break the rules. This time, it is the second law of thermodynamics, stating that disorder, or entropy, is constantly increasing. In other words, the universe is constantly moving towards change. However, Time Crystal is a big rule breaker that doesn’t like change, which means its disorder is stable over time. In fact, it takes time crystals into a whole new stage of matter.

Why is it important? This basically means that time crystals can vibrate between forms without the use of energy. For example, in Schrodinger’s cat scenario, the radioactive atom decays, does not decay, kills the cat, does not kill the cat, does not use energy, and does around 1 million times. This could really last forever (apology to the cat) and was therefore named “Time Crystal”.

Meet Time Crystal, Quantum Computing

There is a reason to raise Schrodinger’s cat. Time crystals have the potential to become quantum computer game changers. This is often seen by physicists as a natural next step in terms of computational power. After all, time crystals work at the most important molecular and even particle levels. .. They also take advantage of ideas like the passage of electrons around solid materials (literally what is electricity!) And represent a major challenge that computer scientists are puzzled by. Think of quantum computing as the “going to Mars” of computing.

And at a more practical level, there are ways in which quantum computers can provide special access to ideas that traditional electronic computers cannot manage. If peer review shows that Google’s research is valid, this is also where time crystals work.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content on their website in different formats, or you may be able to find more information.

Electronic computers like the one reading this article use logic gates that switch on and off, so everything in the computer goes into two states: on and off, light and dark, 1 and 0, and the entire binary system. Depends on. .. Introducing qubits (quantum bits, often a single atom of an element with carefully controlled electrons) adds more possible states, not just on and off, complicating the big picture. Clouds water by adding an entire foundation of uncertainty.

Why do scientists need complex and unpredictable forms of computing? Now, many questions that scientists have to ask themselves include two or more binary results. This, in turn, leads to the challenges of traditional computer mathematical computing.

Consider choosing a number between 1 and 100. Traditional computers, of course, register their values ​​in binary format, but they register the numbers themselves as on or off binary. There are 99 other binaries that represent other numbers you did not select. There are many variables for tracking very simple things.

✅ Additional credits: more amazing physics

Now imagine that numbers from 1 to 100 are actually the result of animal breeding, warp drive planning, and so on. In reality, it could be thousands, millions, or more. Quantum computers can help scientists more naturally express what is happening, instead of trying to “force” work on binary-based computers in a nasty way.

This is where Time Crystal is even more promising than quantum qubit computing alone. Time crystals are stable, but pulsate at interesting intervals. In short, it can help scientists study repetitive patterns, random numbers, and so on. This has similar implications in the natural sciences and beyond.

How did scientists create time crystals?

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, especially in journals, but a group of more than 100 scientists around the world have collaborated with Google, NASA, and Google Quantum AI, a joint initiative of non-profit universities. did. Space Research Association. Its goal is to facilitate research in quantum computing and computer science.

In this paper, scientists describe the construction of a special microscopic rig in which time crystals are surrounded by superconducting qubits, a special particle that is the bread and butter of quantum computing. ..

The quantum computer is inside a cryostat, a temperature-controlled supercooled chamber, which keeps all materials at very low temperatures in advanced conditions such as superconductivity and time crystals (fusion fuses equipment. Appropriate temperature to contain the extraordinary heat).

This is the first fully successful demonstration of Time Crystal, according to a Quanta Magazine report. Given how difficult it is to build and maintain a quantum computer, this is a pretty big problem. This is mainly because the qubit is unstable and behaves differently when it is under surveillance and when it is left unattended. On the other hand, the time crystal is stable.

It’s not surprising that Google is in control of powerful quantum computing. It is itself named after a mathematical term that is followed by 100 zeros: Googol. But what about one of the world’s largest and most ubiquitous companies with the most advanced computing technology ever seen? Quantum computers powered by crystals may take some time to make that prediction.

