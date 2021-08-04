Blue Origin Posts Salty Infographic About SpaceX





Jeff Bezos is probably smoking.

His space company, Blue Origin, challenged NASA’s decision in April and awarded SpaceX a Human Landing System contract. This is a billions agreement to build a lander capable of carrying the first astronauts to the moon since the Apollo program.

In early May, NASA was temporarily suspended against SpaceX in protest by Blue Origin and Alabama-based space contractor Dynetics, after a $ 2.9 billion deal was effectively put on hold. Instructed to discontinue all work related to the contract.

Currently, the protests filed by Jeff Bezos-led space company have been rejected by GAO returning the contract to SpaceX and SpaceX in the hands of virtually only.

Even before GAO’s decision, Blue Origin repeatedly argued that competition was good and that relying solely on SpaceX to land astronauts on the Moon was a bad idea. I tried.

As NASASpaceFlights Adrian Beil first discovered on the company’s website, the company is in its latest attempt to say that the SpaceXs Lunar Starship variant is extremely complex and high risk, and the BlueMoon lander is safe, low risk and fast. We have released an infographic that claims.

According to the infographic, there is an unprecedented number of technologies, developments, and operations that Starship has never done to land on the Moon.

Graphically, the company claims that Starship must fly the Starship more than 10 times perfectly in order for a spacecraft to have enough fuel to send astronauts to the Moon.

This is mainly because one starship needs to refuel another in Earth’s orbit. Orbital refueling has always been part of the plan. In fact, in October NASA gave SpaceX a $ 53 million contract for an orbital starship refueling test.

However, as the infographic suggests, it is unclear how we reached the claim that Blue Origin would need to be refueled at least eight times in orbit to be able to move to the Moon. SpaceX has not yet provided an exact number of how many refueling operations the lunar starship must perform on the route to the lunar surface. Futurists are asking SpaceX for comment.

The news comes after Bezos wrote an open letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson and asked the space company to give it a chance by offering $ 2 billion to change the mindset of the deal. ..

In short, Blue Origin isn’t ready to accept defeat, and its repetitive efforts to undermine competition aren’t particularly good.

Eric Berger, senior space editor at Ars Technica, wrote in a tweet with reference to the latest infographics. The vast majority of Blue Origin employees I have met are talented, wonderful and hard-working people who have joined the company because they believe in their mission. They also respect what SpaceX is doing, and you’ll find this kind of thing embarrassing.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has made great strides in preparing for its first orbital test launch attempt. The Elon Musk-led company launched its first orbital-class super heavyweight booster earlier this week. This is a huge rocket stage aimed at bringing Starship into orbit.

In contrast, the Blue Origins Blue Moon lunar module does not yet exist other than the flashy mockup model delivered to NASA for testing in August. The BE-7 rocket engine, aimed at powering the blue moon, also tested its pace as part of a static fire test in December.

Overall, the repeated screams of Bezos-led companies are becoming increasingly difficult to justify. NASA was tied up and assigned a small portion of what was required to develop a lunar module. NASA has decided to give a contract to the lowest bidder, who happened to be SpaceX, with a small amount of money.

Bezos, one of the wealthiest men in the world, is still keen to allocate taxpayer money to cover the cost of developing a lunar module, allowing SpaceX to win the first seat at the table. Obviously it’s too much of a burden to do.

Read more: Bezos Blue Origins calls Mask Starship very complex and risky for NASA’s lunar missions.

