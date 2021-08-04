FinTech Leader’s Thoughts on North Carolina Regulatory Sandbox Law | Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP





As part of Bradley’s ongoing coverage of the North Carolina Sandbox Act, we wanted to know what community members and NC fintech enthusiasts think about this proposed law. We asked Tariq Bokhari, a leading leader in the financial technology (fintech) industry and secretary general of the Carolina Fintech Hub (CFH), six questions. Read more about the conversation below to learn how this regulated sandbox affects the fintech industry in North Carolina.

Bradley: How does the NC-regulated sandbox law generally affect fintech companies?

Bokhari: The premise behind the NC Innovation Sandbox is that technology innovators and start-ups are 1) difficult to pilot new ideas in a failfast fashion due to regulatory systems not designed for it. That is. Set it as a destructive force against existing stakeholders, not as an opportunity to partner with existing stakeholders in a win-win scenario. The Innovation Sandbox is designed to create tools that mitigate both the headwinds that are prevalent across the country, in doing so competitively for our region and everyone within it. Brings an advantage. Carolina FinTech Hub has been supporting this effort for several years and has found like-minded partners like the NC Blockchain Initiative. We are confident that being the most entrepreneurial and agile of the 50 states will establish our position as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Bradley: What products and services are applicable to this program?

Bokhari: The initial focus is on fintech, insurtech and blockchain, but the scope can be anything that really touches technology. I expect this program to be expanded in a year or two to include other areas, such as securities, and to make the program more comprehensive.

Bradley: Is there a potential playbook for the fintech industry in North Carolina, as regulatory sandboxes have already been set up for the financial and insurance economies of other states?

Bokhari: NC’s Innovation Sandbox has some unique differences, including its own focus on facilitating partnerships between existing and start-ups, rather than disruptive friction.

Bradley: Tell us more about why NC Innovation Sandbox is so unique.

Bokhari: North Carolina gets off to a simple start by enabling natural evolution with its unique sandbox approach, that is, incorporating formal accountability for innovation across North Carolina through the Innovation Commission. I made it.

This innovation committee is centralized (not integrated into one state agency), reciprocal (to maximize collaboration), lightweight in design (very simple mission), innovation requirements and ideas. Designed to act as an information center for (sourced from the industry with the help of established non-governmental organizations (NGOs)).

The Innovation Commission is expected to actually perform only two major tasks. 1) Review the request of the person applying to participate in any of the available tools in the sandbox, and if the request is deemed to be beneficial, route it to the appropriate regulatory body or make a final decision. Institutions; 2) Review your request to create new tools that enable further innovation, and if you determine that your request is beneficial, route it to the appropriate regulatory agency for the final decision.

Bradley: How will this proposed law change North Carolina’s economic development?

Bokhari: In its simplest form, the law creates an Innovation Commission in North Carolina that offers greater advantages than any other state in recruiting and retaining technology companies. These companies can reduce government bureaucracy here to carry out certain activities.

Bradley: How will Carolina Fintech Hub help fintech partners balance consumer protection with the promotion of new fintech technology and innovation in this area?

Bokhari: Tool definition is the most difficult task for any state to deal with. Therefore, the “secret source” of our approach does not try to anticipate which toolset is needed in advance. Instead of assuming, use a platform that can meet the market demand for tools recognized in this formal Innovation Commission structure, but to avoid unnecessary or complex friction, the structure of existing regulatory bodies. It works within the range of.

The proposed legislation envisions tools that have been incorporated into sandbox efforts in other states so far. This tool allows you to pilot innovation on a small scale without the hassle of applying for a license or building a large compliance program for a particular regulatory framework.

In addition to the above tools, there are two additional tools in Hopper for short-term research when the Innovation Commission was established: 1) Startups are limited after successful completion of the centralized sandbox program Receive a range of “recognition stamps” This can provide additional confidence when existing banks and institutions, and their vendors’ risk management processes, consider their involvement with startups. .. 2) Blockchain innovation sandbox use case. This still requires important design and verification. And the goal here is ambitious. As the model matures, we envision not only startups that are independent entities that utilize the innovation sandbox, but also startups that are acquired or established as affiliates or subsidiaries by major financial institutions that utilize the sandbox.

Bradley: Do you think the regulatory sandbox law will slow down companies integrating new technologies, including blockchain technology, in the FinTech space in North Carolina? And will this law attract companies to move to North Carolina?

Bokhari: For simple reasons, I’m confident that this law will double the pace of innovative emerging technologies across North Carolina and double their ability to be adopted domestically and internationally. Partnerships with incumbents in North Carolina are more so than in any other state. I’m most interested in the regulatory blockchain aspect. The activity of smart contracts and cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed recently, but I don’t even know that this activity is taking place in most parts of the country. Even better, there are sophisticated systems to defend it throughout the state.

Bradley closely monitors the law and will provide continuous coverage of the proposed bill within the coming weeks and months. If passed, the law may come into effect on October 1, 2021.

