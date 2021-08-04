Street Fighter 5’s final DLC character Luke revealed in trailer





A new trailer released by Capcom reveals Luke, the last DLC character to appear in Street Fighter 5, a kickboxer you’ve never seen before.

Capcom has unveiled its latest and final street fighter VDLC character, Luke, in a new trailer. Street Fighter 5 has been steadily receiving additional content from Capcom since the game was first released in 2016. Due to its fame and popularity, Street Fighter 5 is near the heart of the fighting game community and remains Capcom’s flagship competitive title.

In fact, Street Fighter 5 is one of the latest fighting games Capcom has long-term support for. After the widely unpopular Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, Capcom stuck to the re-release and compilation of old classics in the fighting game genre. The long-developed Tekken X Street Fighter has also been put on hold for the time being, but there are rumors that it was actually canceled long ago. Nonetheless, Capcom has kept Street Fighter 5 alive for 50 years, and the game seems to still be getting new content throughout the rest of 2021.

Capcom unveiled a new playable character on the Street Fighter 5 roster in a trailer posted on Street Fighter’s official YouTube channel. Luke is an unprecedented fighter who made his debut as the last character in Season Pass 5. An unconventional kickboxing move set. With projectile punches, target combos, and some movements similar to fellow fighter Alex, Luke looks like a prominent character in Street Fighter 5. In the video description, he plans to join the game in late November, but it’s a specific release date hasn’t been given yet.

Luke will be the last DLC character for Street Fighter 5, ending Season Pass 5 and increasing the total number of playable fighters to 46. We’re still not sure if Street Fighter 5 will get more cosmetic content in the future, but as Capcomappearsto 2022 approaches, we’ll end the game. A leaked document confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is under development along with other unpublished titles after the company suffered a major data breach near the end of 2020. According to the leaked information, Street Fighter 6 will be available not only on the latest generation consoles, but also on current generation consoles. This means that the game will be released in the relatively near future.

This last character marks the end of Street Fighter 5’s long journey, and many fighting game players are looking ahead. It’s hard to deny the sustainability of the game, but over the years the community has expressed a lot of dissatisfaction with the game, many of which have been barely addressed. As Guilty Gear Strive is currently in the spotlight of the fighting gaming community, Capcom may need a whole new competitive game to regain its spotlight.

Street Fighter Vis available on PS4 and PC.

Source: Street Fighter / YouTube

