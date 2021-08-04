“Racist comments” behind Piers Morgan’s Simone Biles ad block





Google accuses US gymnast Simone Biles of quitting the Olympic event because of her mental health because of “racist comments” below the article, Pears Morgan Mail Online Said he blocked ads in his column.

Mail Online took a day to provide this explanation and criticized Google for not providing an example, but Morgan said the action “represents a disgraceful attack on free speech.” Insisted.

“Sorry, Simone Biles, there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because there’s no” fun “to disappoint teammates, fans, and the country,” in the original column. Has received many comments from readers who agree with Morgan’s claim. Of view.

Google told MailOnline that it stopped serving ads because it discovered “some issues that were policy violations that needed to be fixed.”

Morgan writes that Google has told him that his column contains “dangerous or derogatory content.”

According to Morgan, Google “restricted demand” in his previous nine columns by choosing not to buy or sell ads. However, this is the first time that we have completely disabled the services that enable advertising, as Morgan described it as a “strict total ban.”

A Google spokesperson told Press Gazette that he had made a decision for user-created comments below the column.

They say: “Our system detected racist content in comments below a recent MailOnline article from Piers Morgan, so we blocked ads from appearing on the article in accordance with our policy.

“The article remains on MailOnline, but advertisers using our advertising technology will not be accompanied by ads while the comments remain.”

A Mail Online spokesperson told the Press Gazette: Piers Morgan’s Simone Biles MailOnline column (no ads)

According to Google, Mail Online can request that your page restore ads if the offending comment is deleted.

Google’s advertising policy for “dangerous and derogatory” content applies to user-created comments and articles to protect advertisers who do not want to display their brand next to racist or hateful content. It is designed to maintain “trust in the advertising ecosystem”.

If Google can’t “place powerful and responsive controls” in the comments section, it should go to another page without ads so users can click on the article without risking monetization. To the publisher.

Mail Online comments appear just below the article with the message “The following comments are not moderated.”

Mail Online has signed up for the Independent Press Standards Organization, which regulates readers’ comments, but after moderation it only appears as “edited content.”

“If the comment is not pre-moderated, the comment falls under our authority when the publication has the opportunity to review the particular comment being complained about, and after this review the comment is online. It remains, “says IPSO.

The proposed online safety bill aims to force major online platforms to remove and limit the spread of some “legal but harmful” content that is illegal, especially news that includes reader comments. Out of scope for the publisher’s content.

Technology giants have a legal obligation to protect the ability of UK users to access journalism on their platforms.

Earlier this year, Mail filed an antitrust proceeding against Google in the United States, alleging that it illegally acquired and maintained “a monopoly on the tools publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online advertising space.” Blame the alphabet.

“Google controls the” shelf space “on the publisher’s page where ads are displayed and uses that control to overcome the competition for that ad space. I warned.

Google called Email’s allegations “totally inaccurate,” and said Email Online allowed dozens of other advertising technology companies, including Amazon and Verizon, to sell and manage their advertising space.

Photo: PA Wire / Jonathan Brady

