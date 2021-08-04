The Pentagon needs technology to protect the United States and protect the environment





The challenge in policy making is that course changes are usually not immediately noticeable and often do not affect until a few years after the decision and implementation. Climate change and its implications for national security are one of the clear and currently relevant situations, but in the area of ​​policy, management decisions and long-term implications remain unclear.

Simply put, climate change is affecting national security. Due to issues such as polar mobility and access, energy demand in military staging, and clean water as a source of regional turmoil, climatology as a fundamental pillar of defense strategy cannot be ignored by current and future regimes. It’s a long-term problem. , Or wrong.

For defense companies, the use of fossil fuels to power warships and aircraft has a significant impact on the environment. Equipment that requires a large power grid, or otherwise artificial footprints in harsh areas, is paramount. In particular, the proliferation of space equipment and the resulting space debris will have an impact on the environment that the Pentagon has just begun to codify.

From an environmentally friendly perspective, the Pentagon has already streamlined construction in the case of some efforts to reduce its footprint: upgrading existing infrastructure and large-scale reconstructions such as the Tindle Air Force Base. It advertises that it relies on digital engineering to do so. These are the domestic fronts: the concept of outwardly directed defense technology with deterrence or offensive capabilities remains largely undeveloped.

Alternative fuels as a power source for defense technology are certainly a valuable pursuit. Overall waste reduction, especially during joint and simultaneous exercises in the orbital space area, is another vector in which defense innovation can use more money. The use of digital engineering computer modeling, a development concept that dramatically reduces the materials used, timelines, and construction, could herald a much more efficient mechanism of defense technology that reduces environmental impact. An Air Force-led initiative.

Even simple solutions, such as increasing biodegradables in soldiers’ Meals Ready to Eat (MRE), have a small effect on the message that the United States is pivoting to remain deadly in difficult environments. Complex vectors such as improved supply chain modeling and infrastructure reforms are already a major step in bipartisan efforts. However, there is still much work to be done on these components that have a significant impact on the environment.

In the American taste of democracy, regular changes in leadership can be a constraint on long-term initiatives (not to mention the division of factions), but enemies such as Moscow and Beijing are governing bodies. Enjoy the longevity of the administration regardless of the legislative body. The White House, and subsequent climatological priorities, change every four or eight years and are usually hampered by reckless Congress in addressing this issue. This puts the Biden administration and the 117th Parliament at the helm of complex global challenges as strategic competitors to maintain volatile courses while fostering anthropogenic climate change.

The polar regions, in particular, are important battlefields in the strategic competition paradigm, but have diminished focus over the past year. The retreat of ice due to climate change represents a new path for trade routes and maritime efforts that China and Russia have been keen to use with little deterrence. A coordinated diplomatic and defensive stance to reduce the presence of pollution in the polar regions is a policy vector that must remain firmly established as part of the US and international strategies.

Congress has the harsh fact that it is influencing the reality of climate change, changing our connected global system, and increasing the power of aggressive Chinese superpowers to seek global hegemony. ..

Parliament can usually be expected to address major defense issues, but often strings are attached to defense bills that have a significant impact on the interests of their members. The short-term defense budget will not increase at current inflation, but it is also preparing to release $ 50 billion in Afghanistan’s annual costs. Therefore, budget reallocation is an opportunity for Congress to work together on financing to motivate defense and industry to find more efficient technology investments with a view to environmental risks. Defense technologies that achieve performance capabilities while limiting environmental impact technologies that appear to be incomparable or ignored by Chinese and Russian authoritarians further justify American leadership.

It is a well-known fact that the Biden administration’s goal is to regain America’s position as the leader of unenforced global alliance co-operatives. China’s role as the number one cause of global pollution (equivalent to 52 gigatons of CO2 in 2019, more than all other developed countries combined) has achieved bipartisan cooperation. , A rational vector for setting long-term policies to maintain the US defense architecture, is dominant considering our fragile planet.

This bipartisan opportunity is a matter of strategic advantage and an opportunity to promote a liberal model of American legitimacy and leadership and governance. Other global industries have already begun to move to environmentally friendly models, and there is little reason for defense companies to remain rooted in the last century. China’s authoritarian model has helped millions of people escape extreme poverty at the expense of human rights, ignoring its impact on the environment. Chinese Communist Party exploitation and forced labor of the people (not to mention consistent intellectual property theft) pose significant challenges to the innovative engine of the free market used by the United States, especially with respect to the globally important issues of climate change. Brings.

Vast economic capacity cannot be achieved at the expense of the environment. This should be a rally cry that helps unite liberal democracy. This is where Washington and its world allies can begin the process of preventing China from marching towards world hegemony. Despising Beijing’s environmental impact can resonate across generations and trigger Congress to focus on climate-efficient defense technologies.

Ethan Brown is an 11-year veteran of the US Air Force as a Special Operations Joint Terminal Attack Controller. He is currently a senior researcher in defense research at the Presidential and Parliamentary Research Center, a contributor to the diplomatic courier, and writing for the Institute for Modern Warfare (West Point), RealClearDefense, and Hill. He can be found on Twitter @LibertyStoic.

