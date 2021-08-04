Amazons MMO New World postponed to September 28





The studio announced Wednesday that Amazon Games has postponed its next MMO, New World, from August 31st to September 28th. The fourth delay in the game occurs shortly after the end of the closed beta, which ended at 2:59 ET on August 3rd.

According to a Twitter post, the team will make some improvements based on what was found in the beta, crush bugs, improve stability, and take the time to hone the game.

The team said this was not an easy decision. This isn’t the first time we’ve changed the release date in pursuit of quality, and it may be disappointing to wait a little longer. However, we want to ensure that we deliver the highest quality games possible at launch.

The adventurers seem to have played more time than we expected! During the beta, I actually played over 25 million hours.

Thank you for participating in the closed beta.

New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

The New World was first set to be released in May 2020, then postponed to August 25, 2020, Spring 2021, August 31, and now the new September 28. And this game wasn’t the only Amazon game title with a bumpy history. The Hero Shooter Crucible has moved from launch to closed beta and was canceled in 2020 within a few months. Breakaway, a competitive fantasy fighter, was announced in 2016 but was canceled in 2018. Pac-Man Live Studios, Pac Version-Designed to play on Twitch and co-developed with Namco Bandai, Man was announced in May 2020 with a June 2020 release, but the game is still released. Not listed on the Amazon Games website.

In May, BANDAI NAMCO was not ready to launch Pac-Man Live Studio, and it was said that the release date had been decided. I happened to ask if there was an update this week, but the company said it had no news to share yet.

August 4, 6:21 pm ET Update: Added a tweet from Amazon that modifies the number of hours played during the beta period.

