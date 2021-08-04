WorkTech by LAROCQUE Announces New Global Impact WorkTech Accelerator | News





New York, August 4, 2021 / PRNewswire /-WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC, the world’s leading market analyst and advisory firm for corporate end users and technology developers of work technology, today announced the launch of Impact WorkTech Accelerator. did. Impact WorkTech is the first global virtual accelerator program focused solely on early-stage work and HR technology developers aimed at influencing the future of their work.

Early-stage financing work, people, and HR technology developers accepted into the program have the opportunity to learn and collaborate with founders, investors, corporate end users, and industry analysts. Focus on the future of work through the ImpactWorkTech community and academy.

Impact WorkTech is currently accepting the founder pitch of the first Accelerator Cohort to be announced in early October 2021. Founders can submit an 8-minute video pitch or equivalent presentation material from the impactworktech.com website.

“Impact WorkTech brings a kind of market research, insight and advisory services to market leaders and employers of large companies to large emerging technology providers. An exclusive network of industry expert mentors, online. We leverage communities, apps, learning academies, and an investor network. “

WorkTech leveraged the leadership and insights of Headstart.io CEO UK-based Gareth Jones to collaborate with WorkTech founder George LaRocque and the co-founding partner of Accelerator.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated or completely disrupted work and social trends that occurred before 2020. Human resources and talent leaders are looking for new and innovative technologies that can be integrated into the technology stack to help transform the way people work and work. The business is running.

Gareth Jones, founding partner of ImpactWorkTech, said: .. People / work technology has long been a cousin of the enterprise suite, so it has great potential for growth as a sector. Still, it is often misunderstood by both investors and corporate clients. ImpactWorktech creates the long-awaited central community of innovation. , Expertise, and resources to bridge strategic gaps in the market. “

LaRocque said: , Investors, analysts. The ImpactWorkTech community puts all this together and positively influences future collaboration. “

About Impact WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC

WorkTech is a reliable source of industry data on new HR innovations. It provides market analysis, advisory services, data-driven research and insights into the future of work and the new technologies that support it. For more information, please visit www.oneworktech.com or contact press @ larocqueinc.com.

Source WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC

