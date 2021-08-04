Facebook is blocking access to NYU researchers and urging legislators to blame – TechCrunch





Facebook closed accounts owned by two academic researchers late Tuesday, blocking the ability to study political advertising and misinformation on the world’s largest social network.

The company accuses scholars of being involved in “illegal scraping” on the platform and invading user privacy, pretending that many Facebook critics have killed the job of transparency. Is accused.

The company has taken action against two well-known researchers, Laura Edelson and Damon McCoy, who are part of NYU’s Cybersecurity for Democracy project and have long worked with the company. This move blocks access to Facebook’s ad library. This is one of the company’s only meaningful transparency efforts to date regarding popular posts from social media surveillance service CrowdTangle.

Facebook has a history of Edelson and McCoy. Just weeks before the 2020 elections, the company wrote a pair cease and desist letter calling on the team to disable an opt-in browser tool called Ad Observer and keep the findings private. Ad Observer is a anyone-installable browser tool designed to give researchers a glimpse of how Facebook is targeting ads that have transformed into a $ 1 trillion enterprise.

“For the past few years, we have used this access to uncover systematic flaws in the Facebook advertising library, identify false information in political advertising, including a lot of distrust of the electoral system, and Facebook factions. I’ve studied the obvious amplification of false information, “Edelson said on Facebook. ..

“By suspending the account, Facebook has virtually done all this work. Facebook is also working on measuring false information about vaccines with the Virality Project and many other data-dependent partners. We have effectively blocked access to more than 20 other researchers and journalists who access Facebook data throughout the project, including. “

The incident sparked new criticism of the company that opacity was prioritized over transparency for some of the more dangerous behaviors that the platform incubates.

By Wednesday, Facebook’s actions had caught the attention of some members of Congress. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has criticized Facebook’s decision to punish researchers by pretending to protect users in the light of the company’s long history of invasive privacy practices. Weiden also called Facebook’s bluff against the allegation that revoking researchers’ access was an effort by the company to comply with FTC’s privacy orders issued for previous user privacy breaches.

After years of misusing user privacy, Facebook often uses it as an excuse to crack down on researchers revealing problems. I asked the FTC to make sure this excuse was as fake as I expected. https://t.co/eHuPiVYFe9

— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 4, 2021

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) also took part in Facebook’s recent controversy and called the decision “deeply concerned.”Warner described independent researchers as “consistently [improving] The integrity and security of social media platforms by exposing harmful and exploitative activities. “

“It’s a thing of the past that Congress has acted to increase transparency in the shadow world of online advertising, and it continues to be a major vector of fraud and fraud,” Warner said.

Firefox developer Mozilla defended Ad Observer on Wednesday, saying the company “reviewed both the code review and the consent flow twice” before recommending browser extensions on the storefront. In a blog post, Mozilla’s chief security officer said Facebook’s claim was “simply not holding water.”

Many free press, researchers and false alarm experts also blamed Facebook’s decision on Wednesday. “Facebook’s approach to privacy has made it possible to make privacy very dominant,” Markup’s Julia Ann and Naviha Sayed wrote in a joint statement.

“But now, when an independent researcher wants to investigate the platform and the impact it imposes, Facebook supports user privacy as a shield to hide behind.”

