Destiny 2 Assistant Director reassures PvP players not being abandoned





Destiny 2’s Witch Queen extension will be released to the world on August 24th, before assistant game director Joe Blackburn shared some thoughts on the game’s PvP mode in a long thread on Twitter. Blackburn said the team has put a lot of effort into “further enhancing the current Crucible experience” and promised to continue the changes next season, including a renewal of Osiris’s Trial Mode.

Blackburn doesn’t directly address the widespread sentiment that this mode is badly ignored in Destiny 2’s PvP community, but it’s clear from the topic he’s elaborating on and discussing with which audience. is. Whether the promises in a fairly distant thread are enough to soften players who haven’t received a new map within 674 days is another matter.

“When it comes to activating the pursuit of pvp and keeping the gameplay meta fresh, we have to step into gas,” Blackburn tweeted. “This is not what we” do “. But we also know that there is room for growth when it comes to new maps and modes. “

Bungie’s “ultimate goal” is the consistency and predictable rhythm of the new maps and modes, but it’s a bigger job than it looks from the outside, and Blackburn waits until players start seeing concrete results. Warned that it may take some time. To get started, the developers are resurrecting the two arched maps of Season 16, but the Beyond Light engine upgrade still requires the team to “handport” all existing maps and modes. It’s not an easy task. Season 17 adds a new map, and Season 18 shows a map remastered from the original Destiny.

However, we also know that the map is only part of the recipe here and we need to support the mode. August 4, 2021

In addition to maps, developers are also considering introducing Rift, a ball dunk mode, into Destiny 2 from Destiny’s The Taken King extension. We are also working on a whole new mode that will be rolled out in 2022. “We would like to consider other broad systematic improvements needed by the PVP ecosystem,” Blackburn tweeted. “Every year, we want to offer something to our players on the scale of this trial rework.”

It’s an interesting shift from just a year ago, when Bungie removed (especially) nearly 12 Crucible maps from rotation to make Destiny 2 a “lighter and more streamlined game.” And while it’s not exactly a detailed master plan, Destiny Fun Police acknowledged Blackburn’s credit, at least for his readiness to publicly discuss the future.

“It’s great to discuss what’s finally coming to the crucible,” they tweeted. “That said, just one new map on the S17 is pretty overwhelming. All you need is at least three or four brand new maps to update your experience. At least a starting point.”

If Bungy wants to get the hype back into the crucible and excite the pvp community back there, in addition to the two reissued maps, one new map and one d1 during the three seasons. Add a map. But, as I said, it’s the beginning. August 4, 2021

Blackburn admitted in his thread that his main goal was not to carve the future into stone, but simply to let people know that the bungee was still involved in the incident. “I wanted to find out what was happening behind the scenes here,” he tweeted. “Overall, we are still very interested in increasing the amount of Destiny we make each year.”

“It’s always dangerous to talk about the contents of the oven because dates and details can change, but it’s been a while since we talked about pvp. We’re working on all the parental content we want our players to spend. I want you to know that. Time between Shaxx and Redjacks. “

The start date for Season 15 of Destiny 2 hasn’t been announced yet, but it will start on August 24, the end of the current Splicer season.

