Gartner’s report blows up public cloud giant sales tactics





Gartner has uncovered a range of shortcomings in the customer experience offered to companies that subscribe to public cloud services from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services Market Watcher 2021 Magic Quadrant lists all three companies as market leaders, and Gartner lists their strengths in a variety of areas.

For example, overall market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) is praised for the ongoing pace of innovation shown in the report, its financial position, and its investment in developing its own CPU technology.

According to Gartner, Microsoft, which ranks second, has a broader and more attractive product portfolio for companies that is wider than any other provider on the market, given that it spans the categories of platforms as software, infrastructure, and services. I am.

The company also benefits from the company’s trust in Microsoft, which it has built up over the years, giving it a competitive advantage in almost every vertical market, Gartner said.

Google Cloud concludes the top three, and Gartner has flagged it as a remarkable revenue growth strength over the last 12 months, demonstrating the fact that it has gained a mind share with businesses.

Gartner also emphasized Google’s year-over-year improvement in terms of innovation. This helps bridge the meaningful gap that exists between the company and its closest competitors, Amazon and Microsoft, from a technology perspective.

For example, Google Cloud Platform offers the most full-featured Kubernetes service of any provider in the market, Gartner reports.

The report details some areas of each provider that Gartner and its subscriber base saw as weaknesses in the products it offers, and Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all blamed for sales tactics.

Google has been accused of seducing clients with aggressive pricing below its competitors, but the discount will gradually diminish over time as the business unit is currently operating at financial loss. It’s likely, Gartner said.

Gartner also pointed out issues with post-sales satisfaction from Google customers. Some Gartner clients say they have little experience working with GCP after committing to use the platform. Much of this is due to the rapid growth of GCP and the consequent immaturity of the tissue.

Similarly, Gartner’s clients have said they have had a lot of handedness from Amazon in the last 12 months, and their sales team is reportedly putting pressure on their customers to spend more with public cloud giants. increase.

According to the report, dozens of Gartner subscribers across multiple geographies are under unexpected pressure from AWS sales.

He also suggested that Gartner clients who are dissatisfied with feeling the pressure to spend more money on Amazon can push it back. These customers are usually very platform dependent and may feel limited in their reliance. However, the pressure to spend more is not an AWS policy and will be relieved if the customer escalate.

Amazon’s technical complexity of expanding its cloud product portfolio was also reported by Gartner as a concern. The company shares case evidence that enterprise users often need third-party assistance when trying to get the most out of their technology.

According to a Gartner report, distinguishing many solutions, such as those related to containers, databases, and data management, requires considerable technical skill to understand the differences between products and make the right choices. ..

Complexity from a licensing perspective was listed as a drawback by Gartner for Microsoft. It also mentioned clients experiencing another type of sales pressure when dealing with software giants.

The report states that Microsoft has very complex licenses and contracts, and cloud skills in the field have a heterogeneous and complex account management structure. In addition, Microsoft’s sales pressure to increase overall account revenue has prevented Azure from being effectively deployed to reduce Microsoft’s total cost to its customers.

The restoring force of Microsoft’s public cloud platform is also a permanent concern for Gartner clients who are concerned about the real impact of a critical service outage, such as Azure Active Directory, which occurred in March of this year.

In addition, Microsoft continues to react slowly to deployments. [data availability zones] The report states that some regions are unlikely to be equipped with such elastic features. Services such as Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) continue to experience some outages, especially in relation to updates and maintenance events.

Computer Weekly contacted all three providers about responding to Gartners’ comments, but did not receive an response at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252504882/Amazon-vs-Google-vs-Microsoft-Gartner-reports-blasts-public-cloud-giants-sales-tactics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos