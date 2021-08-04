Richardson seduces another tenant for a new innovation quarter





Richardson has landed a new business in its emerging innovation quarter.

The city has converted the 1,200-acre district, which the city calls IQ, to house technology companies, start-ups, and other organizations. Part of the city’s long-standing telecom corridor.

Since 2017, real estate owners, businesses and city authorities have worked together to bring new business to the eastern region of US Highway 75.

Richardson announced that the Texas Blockchain Council will be headquartered in the Innovation Quarter and will be located in the Drawing Board Building at Jay Ell Drive in 1900.

Nonprofits are promoting blockchain technology initiatives to member companies, including many of Richardson.

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker welcomes Texas Blockchain Council to Richardson in a statement, making IQ a momentum for IQ as a hub for commercially influential technology in this rapidly growing and evolving industry group. We look forward to continued contributions. The Texas Blockchain Council will further enhance the reliability and functionality of the Dynamic Innovation Ecosystem by establishing headquarters in IQ.

Tatchio Slocum & Associates LLC Architect is working on improving the exterior and interior of the drafting board building, which will be completed in early 2022, according to state filings.

With a focus on making Texas a leader in blockchain innovation, it was natural to choose a drafting board in the Richardson Innovation Quarter as the first office, said Lee Bracher, chairman of the Texas Blockchain Council. Stated in a statement.

Richardson’s Innovation Quarter has more than 19,000 workers in more than 1,000 companies.

The district was Richardsons’ first major employment center. Since the mid-20th century, the region has been home to some of the region’s most famous technology and telecommunications companies. The area is now home to Argo Data, Digital Realty, Ericsson, Honeywell, id Software, Raytheon, Siemens, Verizon, and many smaller technology-oriented companies.

Earlier this year, Richardson and the University of Texas at Dallas were 1302E. He said he is teaming up to redevelop a city-owned building in Collins Boulevard. The property will house a new city office for strategic initiatives and five newly created UTD research centers.

UTD occupies approximately 10,000 square feet of a 27,500 square foot building. Richardson owns this property, built between 2001 and 1979. The redeveloped building is scheduled to open in early 2022.

