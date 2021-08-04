Apple’s engineering manager took a leave of absence after complaining about sexism in the workplace





Apple has recently faced a lot of criticism from employees for a variety of reasons, and now senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjvik has taken her leave after complaining on Twitter about sexism at work. I made it clear.

According to Gjvik in an interview with The Verge, she has raised concerns about sexism at Apple for years, from sexual harassment to retaliation from other employees. Apple offered engineering managers EAP therapy and medical leave, but she wasn’t happy with the offer.

For months, I’ve expressed concern about my relationship with Apple employees about sexism, hostile work environments, sexual harassment, dangerous working conditions, and years of experience in retaliation. […] While they were investigating, I asked them to alleviate the hostile work environment, and they first offered me EAP therapy and medical leave. I told them that it didn’t make sense and they should discuss with my leadership and set surveillance and boundaries.

Gjvik began complaining about her situation in Apple’s internal Slack, but she no longer uses groups for these issues and meets with other women in the company to discuss Apple’s policies. I was asked not to.

Employees had already sought a sexist investigation at Apple in 2018, but the employee-related team closed the case because nothing went wrong. Now, following her new concerns, Gjvik has been informed that the employee-related team has put her on indefinite paid leave.

2021 was a tough year for Apple when it came to relationships with Apple employees. Earlier this year, the company fired Antonio Garcia Martinez after several employees complained about sexist and misogynistic comments written by former engineers. Meanwhile, a group of employees have criticized Apple for rejecting requests from people who want to work from home.

