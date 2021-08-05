Google Maps Soon Introduces Dark Mode for IOS Users





Washington search engine giant Google has announced the launch of the Dark Mode feature on Google Maps for iOS users. This feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Are you experiencing screen fatigue or want to personalize your app? If you’re lucky, Google Maps Dark Mode for iOS will start rolling out within a few weeks, so you can rest your eyes and save battery life, Google said in a blog on August 3rd. ..

To turn it on[設定]Go to, tap Dark Mode,[オン]Choose.

Google Maps switches between light and dark modes according to the user’s system settings, Google said.

Apple previously deployed iOS 13’s Dark Mode two years ago.

Google Maps on iOS will have some other features available in August as well.

This app supports widgets and offers two different options. According to media reports, one shows traffic conditions nearby and the other shows shortcuts to places such as the Google Maps search bar and nearby homes and restaurants.

One of the most powerful features of Google Maps is the ability to see the actual traffic conditions in the area, Google said in a blog.

The new nearby traffic widget will give you direct access to this information about your location from your home screen.

Search engine giants will also allow users to share live locations from iMessage. This is a convenient way to tell your friends and family where you are in a group chat when the internet isn’t working.

According to Google, you can share real-time location information while sending text messages to keep it secure and never miss a beat.

By default, your location is shared for an hour and can be extended for up to three days by simply tapping the Google Maps button in iMessage. To end sharing, just tap the stop thumbnail button.

Google said the wider rollout of iOS will take place by the end of August. The Dark feature will be introduced to iOS 6 months after the feature is released on Android.

Google Maps recently expanded its transportation congestion forecast to over 10,000 transportation in 100 countries.

These predictions are made possible by our AI technology, contributions from people who use Google Maps, and past location trends that predict future congestion levels of transit lines around the world, Google Maps said on July 21. Stated in the statement.

All of these predictions were designed with privacy in mind.

(With input from ANI)

Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari

