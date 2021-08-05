iOS 15 may upgrade iPhone camera: less green flare





The latest version of Apples iOS 15 Beta seems to make subtle improvements to photos by handling green lens flares that may appear in outdoor photos (via 9to5Mac). News of this feature was posted on iOS Beta subreddit by Reddit user Doubleluckstur, and The Verge was able to see it in action by testing it on an iPhone 12 Mini running a public beta.

Many iPhone users are familiar with the green lumps and it looks like nothing has changed while taking the picture, but the flare still appears in the viewfinder. But when I go to see the final image, I don’t see any flare anywhere (in some cases, understand it for a moment). Flares appear in alternative (and less processed) frames available when using the Apple Live Photo feature, so they appear to be the result of all post-processing done on the image.

The green dots appear in the viewfinder and live photo, but haven’t been processed yet. Left: Live photo frame with flare. Right: Processed frame without flare.

So far, the iPhone model that will be processed is a bit unclear. In the Reddit thread, one user reports that the green dot has been removed on the iPhone XS, but another user says it doesn’t work on the iPhone 8 Plus. 9to5Mac speculates that this feature may be limited to phones with A12 Bionic processors and above (XS and XR and above). Features that are only available on new phones are not necessarily surprising. Some iOS 15 features, such as FaceTime live text and portrait mode, already have the A12 Bionic listed as a requirement.

Of course, with this discovery, people chased it and tried to find its limits. Reddit user -DementedAvenger- posted an example of flare that is still visible above the wood and mesh bug prevention window screen, as well as flare that originated from the bathroom lights instead of the sun. I was also able to reproduce the example of his tree. I was also able to get some of my own indoor flares (but note that they are not the same green bubble flares that often occur from the sun).

Flares can occur, especially if you try it indoors. You can see the flare on the right side of the tree.

Another limitation is video. In the final video, we didn’t find any scenarios that showed flares different from the viewfinder. Of course, removing lens flare from 4K footage at 30 or 60 frames per second is quite computationally expensive and is likely to look a bit strange. So it’s not always surprising that this feature looks like a photo only. for now.

The gif compression makes it white, but the flare is clearly visible in this video.

As with beta features, the features seen here may differ or disappear altogether in the next release. Still, Apple seems to be trying to get rid of the green lumps that may appear in the image, at least from time to time, and it would be welcome to see it in the final version of iOS 15.

