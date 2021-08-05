Facebook kicks New York University disinformation researchers out of the platform, critics shout foulsExBulletin





Facebook has blocked access to researchers at New York University who are studying political advertising and misinformation about COVID, and said their research violates its terms of service.Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images hides captions

Switch captions Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Josue Delson / AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has blocked a team of New York University researchers studying political advertising and false information about COVID from accessing the site.

Researchers at NYU Ad Observatory launched a tool last year to collect data on the political ads people see on Facebook. About 16,000 people have browser extensions installed. This allows you to share data with researchers about the ads you see and why they were targeted.

Facebook said Tuesday that it had disabled access to researchers’ personal accounts, pages, apps, and platforms.

“NYU’s Ad Observatory project investigated political advertising using fraudulent means of accessing and collecting data from Facebook in violation of the Terms of Service,” Facebook Product Management Director Mike Clark said in a blog post. I am writing.

Facebook paid a $ 5 billion fine for Cambridge Analytica’s data privacy scandal to comply with an agreement signed with the Federal Trade Commission in 2019 to “stop fraudulent scraping and people’s privacy. He said he had taken steps to “protect.”

But on Wednesday, researchers challenged Facebook’s allegations, saying it didn’t collect any personal information about Facebook users.

“We don’t really collect non-advertising, unpublished stuff. We pay close attention to how it’s done,” said Laura, a PhD candidate at New York University. Edelson said. Accounts disabled by Facebook. She said the browser extension code is publicly available and reviewed by outside experts.

According to Facebook, browser extensions violate privacy rules because they collect information about advertisers, such as names, Facebook IDs, and photos. According to the company, the data collected by this tool can also be used to identify information about other users who manipulated ads but did not agree to share the information.

Damon McCoy, an associate professor at New York University who was also separated from Facebook, said he believed the company was using privacy claims as an excuse because of dissatisfaction with the team’s investigation.

“Facebook feels like it’s trying to intimidate us, not just us, but they’re trying to send a message to other independent researchers trying to research their platform,” he said. Said. “Transparency and accountability are needed.”

Research reveals that Facebook was unable to block misleading ads prior to the 2020 elections

The team of researchers behind the AdObservatory project, NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy, discovered in November 2020 that misleading political advertising was flourishing on Facebook, despite platform policy. , Discovered a flaw in the company’s political advertising disclosure and tracked how much false information was available on the right wing. More involvement on the platform. It is also part of a project to track false claims about COVID and vaccines on social media. This theme has been a source of tension between Facebook and the White House in recent weeks.

“This is a kind of blind person and an elephant problem,” Edelson said.

To get a more complete picture of disinformation on Facebook, she says, “We need to be able to put together pieces from how to advertise an ad that promotes a particular message to how to target it.” I did. It’s not an advertisement, but it’s posted by people trying to disseminate false information in a coordinated way.

Facebook publishes its own political ad library that contains information about who pays for ads and when they appear, but it doesn’t contain details about how ads are targeted to a particular user subset. It makes ad targeting data available to researchers participating in the programs it manages.

In a blog post by Clark on Facebook, the company provides researchers with “a privacy protection method for collecting and analyzing data” and “makes us accountable and compromises the security of the platform and the privacy of people.” He says he welcomes research without it. Who will use it? “

NYU researchers say their job is an important independent check on Facebook.

“I don’t think Facebook should decide who studies it and who doesn’t,” Edelson said.

Facebook declined to comment further on Edelson and McCoy’s allegations.

Congress is under pressure to increase the transparency of online advertising

On Wednesday, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) Called Facebook’s decision to disable access to the NYU team “deeply concerned.”

“In the last few years, I have worked with independent researchers to consistently improve the integrity and security of social media platforms by exposing harmful and exploitative activities to social media platforms like Facebook. I have called for more power, “he said. statement. “Instead, Facebook seems to have done the opposite.”

Warner also called on Congress to “act to bring greater transparency to the shadow world of online advertising.”

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat in Oregon, also blamed social networks, writing in a Twitter post:

Weiden said he contacted the FTC to ask about Facebook’s allegations that New York University’s tools were concerned about violating privacy orders and called the excuse “fake.”

FTC declined to comment.

Ramya Krishnan, a staff lawyer at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said Facebook’s decision to separate the NYU team shows how powerful the platform is and how lawmakers need to act.

“The company acts as a gatekeeper for journalism, studying how its platform works and its impact on society. We think it’s unacceptable,” she said. Told. “The public needs to urgently know and understand the impact of the Facebook platform on public discourse and democracy.”

NYU’s Edelson and McCoy’s night institute told Facebook in 2018 that it would be a “safe harbor” on Facebook with terms of service that would allow scholars and journalists to research and collect data from the platform while protecting user privacy. I asked you to create a clause. .. But Krishnan said negotiations with the company were deadlocked.

Now she said, the solution is in Washington. She says Congress should “mandatory transparency” on social media platforms and create a safe harbor law that protects research.

“I’m not saying that Facebook generally has no good reason to ban scraping,” she said. “But these bans, intentionally or unintentionally, impede the ability of journalists and researchers to research, understand and report on the platform.”

Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/04/1024791053/facebook-boots-nyu-disinformation-researchers-off-its-platform-and-critics-cry-f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos