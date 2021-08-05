Google again accused of price-fixing with Facebook in a proposed class action





Google was hit by another antitrust proceeding.

Angela Lang / CNET

Google was sued this week by two Massachusetts companies. Search giants have accused Facebook of cutting off illegal transactions and giving social networks an unfair advantage in online advertising auctions.

Plaintiffs in a proceeding filed in San Francisco on Tuesday are demanding class action status from Facebook advertisers “sacrificed” by the agreement.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

The proceedings refer to the first allegations filed last year by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a group of AGs in nine other states against Google. At the time, the state made Google illegal with Facebook, its most fierce competitor in the digital advertising market, after threatening to pursue Google’s dominance in the market by supporting a method of buying ads called “header bidding.” Claimed to be affiliated.

Google allegedly contacted Facebook to mitigate the threat, fearing Facebook’s move in the advertising market. After all, Facebook retreated after Google agreed to give social networks “special information, speed advantages to help Facebook succeed in auctions, and guaranteed win rates,” according to Tuesday’s complaint. ..

“To give Facebook enough incentives, Google and Facebook have agreed to fix prices and allocate a market between them at the publisher’s web display and in-app advertising auctions,” the complaint said. .. “Given the scope and broad nature of the cooperation between Google and Facebook, they were keenly aware that their activities could lead to antitrust violations.”

A Google spokesman asked for comment on Wednesday, pointing out a blog post that the company published in January in response to a Texas lawsuit. In a post, Google called the proceeding a “misleading attack on the advertising technology business.”

Facebook declined to comment. Earlier, the company dismissed the claim, stating that “such partnerships are common in the industry.”

Complaints have been targeted by several major antitrust proceedings, including complaints filed by the Union of 36 states and the District of Columbia last month over anti-competitive practices on Google’s Play Store, the app marketplace. It comes from the fact that it became. The proceedings join other proceedings designed to investigate Google’s dominance in all areas, from search and advertising to the power of the Android operating system, the world’s dominant mobile software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/google-accused-again-of-price-fixing-with-facebook-in-proposed-class-action-suit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos