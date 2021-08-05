Add audio and video chat, including group live video, to your dating app portfolio in line with Group – TechCrunch





Match Group, the parent company of dating app maker and Tinder, will offer audio and video chat, including group live video and other live streaming technologies, in its second quarter revenues, some of the company’s in the next 12-24 months. Announced that it will be offered to the brand of. Development will be driven by innovations from Hyperconnect, the largest social networking company to acquire Match, which acquired a Korean app maker for $ 1.73 billion this year.

Since then, Match Group has been relatively silent on specific plans for Hyperconnect technology and long-term operational strategies, but Tinder tested a group video chat feature called Tinder Mixer earlier this summer. I found it easily. The move seemed to suggest a survey of social discovery capabilities, triggered by a deal with Hyperconnect. But Tinder said at the time that the company had no plans to bring that particular product to market a year later.

On Tuesday’s earnings, Match Group provided a bit more insight into the future of Hyperconnect after the acquisition officially closed in mid-June.

According to Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group, who took up a top job last January, the company is excited about the possibility of integrating the technology developed by Hyperconnect into an existing Match-owned dating app.

This includes “many elements that are considered metaverse elements with AR capabilities, self-expression tools, conversational AI, and elements that transform the process of getting to know each other with online meetings,” she said. .. Dubey explained how the product works or which apps receive these extensions without providing any more specific details.

Many of these technologies came from Hyperconnect’s lab, HyperX. The same in-house incubator, whose first product is now Azar, one of the company’s flagship apps acquired by Match Group.

Dubey also said that work is already underway at the company to initiate these technology integrations.

Match Group said it expects at least two brands to be integrated with HyperConnect technology by the end of the year. Many other brands plan to implement Hyperconnect functionality by the end of 2022.

In doing so, Match aims to change what people think about online dating.

Until now, online dating has been a fairly static experience across the industry. The app focuses primarily on profiles and photos and offers some matching techniques such as swipes and quizzes. In recent years, Tinder has begun to break out of its mold with innovations in a variety of experiences, including its unique in-adventure in-app video series Swipe Night, video profiles, and instant chat capabilities. (Tinder products, via Hot Takes) etc. But still, it lacked some of the real-time elements that people have when they meet each other in the real world.

This is where Match believes Hyperconnect can help improve the online dating experience.

“One of our holy joys in online dating was to bridge the disconnect between people chatting online and people we meet in person,” Duvey said. “These technologies ultimately allow us to build experiences that help people determine if they have less elusive chemistry … our ultimate vision here. Is that people never have to have a bad first date again, “she added.

Of course, Match Group makes Hyperconnect transactions more interesting when the innovation it brings is not just the standalone apps it operates, but when those apps don’t meet the company’s revenue expectations. Because it also brings.

Match Group said it expects HyperConnect to contribute between $ 125 million and $ 135 million in late 2021. This is mainly due to the impact of COVID, especially in the Asia Pacific region where the Hyperconnect app runs. Other impacts on Hyperconnect’s growth include Apple’s change to IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers), which has affected more crowded markets and many apps, including other social networking apps such as Facebook.

Match still believes HyperConnect will bring “steady revenue growth” in 2021, but the integration of these new technologies into the Match Group portfolio is now “higher priority” for the company. I am.

Matchgroup posted mixed earnings in the first quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $ 77.8 million, but earned 46 cents per share, below the expected 49 cents per share. I did. Paid customers increased 15% from 13 million in the year-ago quarter to 15 million. Shares fell 7% on Wednesday morning after the earnings announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/04/match-group-to-add-live-audio-and-video-to-its-dating-app-portfolio-starting-in-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos