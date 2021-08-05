Netflix co-produces a documentary about SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 mission





SpaceX Crew Dragon’s first all-citizen mission is to be treated as a star.

Netflix will produce a documentary, “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space,” following the adventures of the Inspiration4 crew, which will be launched into space for a three-day mission in late 2021.

The entertainment giant confirmed the production on Twitter on Tuesday (August 3rd). Inspiration4’s Twitter added its own commentary to Netflix’s announcement on Wednesday (August 4th). Traveling around the world. “

Personally chartered, Inspiration 4 includes billionaire Jared Isaacman, cancer survivor Haley Arseno (invited by Isaacman), data engineer Chris Sembroski, geoscientist, science communicator, and artist Sian Proctor. We are planning to fly four people including the above into space in September. The seats of Sembroski and Proctor were awarded by Isaacman from a contest held to support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This is Arsenor’s workplace and where she received cancer treatment a few years ago.

This documentary is co-produced by Time Studios and directed by Jason Hehir, creator of the Michael Jordan series “The Last Dance.”

According to Deadline, for Netflix, Inspiration 4 represents a new transition to near real-time documentary production. The mission is scheduled to launch on September 15th, and Netflix will release two episodes on it on September 6th and 13th. The final of the series will be held live at the end of September. (Of course, this schedule assumes that the launch will take place on time.)

“The Quick Turnaround series takes viewers behind the scenes with four crew members — from their unconventional choices and intensive months of commercial astronaut training to takeoff. Until the intimate and emotional moment of the deadline, “Deadline said in a report. “The final episode, premiered just days after the mission is completed, features unprecedented access to the spacecraft and captures the launch and crew.”

Inspiration4 mission crew members (from left) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski will pose at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Netflix will also release “Hybrid Live-action Animation for Kids and Families” for the mission, which airs on September 14th, the day before its launch. According to The Verge, this children’s display option answers some of the common questions about Inspiration 4, such as how rockets work, how people eat and sleep in space, and mission basics.

Like many other streaming companies, Netflix benefits financially from a pandemic. The company said in its July 2020 quarterly results that subscriber growth was higher than expected and currently has 209 million paying members, but restrictions have been relaxed and the pace of new subscriptions has been relaxed. The company is experiencing “concentration” as it slows down.

Netflix’s decision to co-produce the Inspiration4 documentary came weeks after the other two billionaire passenger space flights were launched in July and landed safely. The crew missions of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity (including founder Richard Branson) and Blue Origin’s New Shepard (including founder Jeff Bezos) gather extensive online commentary on the days surrounding these two launches. I did.

Some of the main themes of these discussions were whether millionaires were competing (even after Blue Origin released a sneaky infographic about Virgin Galactic, both denied it), rich and The value of sending the invitee to space, and what mission was included, meant the future of space travel — a question that Inspiration 4 might also ask as the launch date approaches.

