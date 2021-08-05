New PS5 VR detail leak from Sony developer conference





Sony’s next-generation PlayStation VR controller supports inside-out tracking and two types of tactile sensations. Image: Sony / Kotaku

The video posted today by the popular VR YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole aims to provide new information about Sony’s next-generation virtual reality hardware for the PlayStation 5.

PSVR Without Parole claims to have obtained fresh information from Sony’s private conference for PSVR2 developer candidates on Tuesday, which was independently backed up by UploadVR.

According to PSVR without parole, Sony’s NextVR platform is codenamed NGVR for next-generation VR. (Once released, it may be called PSVR2.)

As UploadVR reported in May, the PSVR2’s display resolution is 2000 x 2040 per eye, which is a bit higher than the world’s most popular headset, the Oculus Quest 2. In addition, PSVR Without Parole suggests that the screen utilizes OLED. With display technology and high dynamic range (HDR) support, it has the potential to achieve much brighter, deeper black, and greater brightness than Quest 2s’ more popular non-HDR LCD displays.

The new kit probably has a 110-degree field of view, 10 degrees higher than Sony’s original PSVR, and about 20 degrees better than the Oculus Quest 2, which feels a slight scuba mask. This wide FoV is partially achieved through a Fresnel lens. There are pros and cons that Quest users are already familiar with. (Hopefully, Sony will be able to control the glare and the rays of God.)

Perhaps the biggest news in May was that the PSVR2 has a line-of-sight tracking feature. This enables a highly desired performance-enhancing technique called fove rendering. Today’s video suggests that PSVR2 will also include another new technology called Flexible Scaling Resolution (FSR) that focuses rendering resources on the player’s focus areas to further offload the PS5 hardware. It has been. It’s not immediately clear how FSR differs from fove rendering.

As for what you can touch and feel, the PSVR without parole confirms the UploadVRs information from May, and the PSVR2 is apparently some kind of headset to help reduce motion sickness via a rotating motor. Has tactile feedback.

In March, Sony’s blog revealed the design of a new controller for the PSVR2, revealing that the new unit will have sensors that track the thumb, index and middle fingers. In today’s video, these are described as analog-quality capacitive touch sensors that can detect finger position even when the fingertip is up. PSVR2 will be able to use this data to infer the position of the little and ring fingers, allowing for seemingly more natural in-game gestures.

Finally, some of the most interesting bites dropped into the vid concern software. Sony claims it aims to focus on console-quality triple-A games, away from the so-called VR experience, such as pretending to be Batman for 90 minutes or swimming with a whale for 10 minutes. ..

In addition, Sony believes that the best way to achieve that is to create a hybrid game that supports both traditional displays and virtual reality, as Capcom did in Resident Evil 7. It is I want to save download size and play in standard or VR.

According to PSVR Without Parole, the event passed without explicitly mentioning that PSVR2 is backward compatible with PSVR1 games. Im expects Sony to take care of early adopters, as the lack of backward compatibility with older VR purchases is a big mistake. But what was clearly mentioned was that Sony was much about promoting the remastering of PSVR1 games for new hardware. strange.

The video concludes with a note that there is no official release date or price for PSVR2 yet, but details of the release will be announced in early 2022. Impressive.

