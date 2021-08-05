Third Wave Automation Raises $ 40 Million to Bring Autonomous Forklifts to Warehouse – TechCrunch





New from a strategic partnership with Toyota Industries to build an autonomous forklift, Third Wave Automation has robbed investors of an additional $ 40 million.

According to Form D submitted to regulators, the California-based startup founded in 2018 will be Series B led by Norwest Venture Partners, including the participation of former investors Innovation Endeavours, Eclipse and Toyota Ventures. Raised $ 40 million in a round. .. Matt Howard, General Partner of Norwest Venture Partners, joins ThirdWave’s Board of Directors.

Capital was injected after Howard learned of the partnership between ThirdWave and Toyota Industries, ThirdWave CEO Arshan Poursohi told TechCrunch. Based on the agreement announced in May, ThirdWave and Toyota Industries (TICO) will jointly develop an autonomous forklift. The machine is manufactured at TICO’s factory and is equipped with ThirdWave sensors and a compute stack. ThirdWave supports the software side.

The three co-founders of ThirdWave, including Chief Frobotist MacMason and James Davidson, who is no longer in the company, have a long background in robotics and often collaborate on Google’s robotics programs, Google Research, Toyota Research Institute, and more. ..

“We covered almost all kinds of robots out there,” said Poursohi. “But all of these robots we built eventually sat in a closet somewhere, because eventually Google, or Sun Microsystems in my case, wasn’t the core business. I decided it wasn’t worth scaling out. Other reasons. “

The co-founders sought to set up their own company to focus on robots that are used and meet their urgent needs.

“When you look at a forklift, it’s a matter of this beautiful operation, so it’s the robot that actually deliberately touches the world,” says Pursohi. “And it can actually be built and shipped in a period that hasn’t been measured for decades.”

The forklifts they developed operate under so-called shared autonomy. This means that a forklift that can lift and move pallets will operate independently in 90% of the time. However, if desired, all robots can be controlled remotely. The robot is easy to operate. This means that customers, not Third Wave, can hire field employees to provide remote assistance if the robot encounters something that interferes with its operation.

“Just moving the pallet can have a huge impact on logistics and the supply chain. That’s our focus. The key to our technology is that it’s very fast to set up and works in the brownfield. That is. [environments]”Prusohi said.

Thirdwave is still in its infancy, but it’s progressing. Funding momentum and the completion of recent technical trials will allow the company to speed up recruitment and focus on commercialization, Prusoh said. He said Third Wave is in active discussion with 20 third-party logistics operators and retailers in the industry.

“We work on all technical aspects and have a solid answer,” said Pursohi. “The next year and a half to two years will be a scale-out of the operations team, and the current market demand for this is enormous.”

The goal is to deploy 100 units in the field, which means warehouses and other indoor locations, by the end of 2022 and expand from 350 to 400 by the end of 2023.

