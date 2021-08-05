Destiny 2 Assistant Game Director Reveals Future PvP Improvements





The Destiny 2sPvP community has been armed for months. Between the rampant cheating in Osiris’s premier trial game mode and the frustration of not having a new map, Crucible-focused players have been ignored for quite some time. But ahead of the Bungies Destiny 2 showcase on August 24th, we’ll be showing off Season 15 and next year. Joe Blackburn, Witch Queen Extended Assistant Game Director, joined Twitter to announce planned PvP improvements.

First, Blackburn revealed that Osiris’s ordeals have been revamped in Season 15, which begins later this month. He didn’t elaborate on what this improvement would improve, but promised that players would get more information at the showcase on August 24th. Blackburn doesn’t mention fraud prevention anywhere in his thread, so it’s unclear if the fraud issue will affect the company in future announcements.

According to Blackburn, Bungie has spent the past year building a team for the explicit purpose of creating more Destiny. And PvP players should begin to see the results of their labor in 2022. Ideally for Blackburn, PvP players should be able to predict when. Instead of counting the number of days since the last new addition, the next new map or mode will appear in the game. Next year, we’ll be introducing new maps and modes to help bring Crucible to life.

When I upgraded the engine with Beyond Light, it meant that I had to manually port all the maps and modes in Destiny 2. So while it may seem like a push of a button from the outside, we’re seeing a significant rise from the team to bring much of this content back into rotation.

Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Bungy will release two Crucible Maps in Season 16 to help bring new toys to the player’s hands quickly. These are the maps that disappeared in Destiny 2: Beyond Light when Bungie shifted the game engine last year. Due to its technical improvements, it takes more work than players would expect to get them back into the game.

Next season, Season 17, we’ll be introducing a new map of Destiny 2s for the first time in years. Blackburn hinted that it would take place in one of Destiny’s new locations. This suggests that the new location for Beyond Light’s Europa or the Queen of Witches is likely to be Old Chicago. Season 18 includes a replenished map from the original Destiny, but has never made a leap to Destiny 2. We hope that these types of additions will continue throughout the life of Destiny 2.

In addition to the map, the Crucible team is considering lifting the original fate-loving Capture the Flag type mode. Due to Destiny 2’s new pace, it’s unclear if Rift will actually be translated one-on-one from the original game, so Blackburn can’t guarantee a return to the series. The Destiny 2 Crucible team is also working on other new modes besides Rift, but Blackburn hasn’t provided any details yet.

Blackburn followed up on his collection of PvP tweets with a quick tweet about Gambit. The team will soon start creating new maps, but the current focus is to playtest some major changes prior to Season 16.

Most of these changes are quite distant, and players will have to wait months until next year’s expansion of the Witch Queen to see the various maps in Crucible Rotation. But PvP players seem even happy that Bungie acknowledges their existence. With a showcase later this month and a revamped Trials of Osiris next season, all Destiny 2 players of all kinds should have hope for the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22610126/destiny-2-pvp-crucible-joe-blackburn-tweets-witch-queen-maps-rift-modes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos