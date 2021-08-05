The only guide to the Google My Business posts you need





congratulation! I have (or will be) set up a Google My Business account. This is already a big achievement for SMEs looking to expand their digital presence.

So how do you get the most out of your Google My Business listings? One way is to use Google My Business posts.

In this post, I intended to answer:

What is a Google My Business post? Where are my Google My Business posts displayed? How do I create a Google My Business post that gets results?

Let’s dive right away!

How do I post to Google for free?

Of course, through Google My Business! Google My Business provides relevant local search business information to your local list in the online directory that appears on the Google Search Engine Results page (SERP) and Google Maps.

Your Google My Business profile can convey important business information to potential customers, such as business hours, contact methods, addresses, websites, and customer reviews.

What is a Google My Business post?

First released in 2016, Google My Business posts allow you to share more information with your viewers through search results pages or listings.

You can use Google My Business posts in a variety of ways to announce upcoming events, highlight new products and services, clarify changes in opening hours, share interesting news, and communicate special offers. increase.

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Google My Business posts.

Is Google My Business Posting Free?

Google My Business is a powerful free advertising tool that has the potential to attract and store customers on your website from both Google Search and Google Maps. Posting to Google My Business is no exception. It’s completely free.

Where are my Google My Business posts displayed?

Text, photo, or video posts are visible to viewers in three core locations in Google My Business.

Mobile view of the Google Search and Map Profile Update or Overview section. Of your profile in Google Search and Maps Desktop View[所有者から]section. Google My Business website.

For example, if you add a photo to your business profile, the photo will automatically appear as a post in Customer View.

Can Google My Business Posts Help SEO?

Yes and no. Google My Business posts don’t help SEO directly, but indirectly. This allows Google My Business posts to invite more users to click on your website by providing relevant and interesting information about your business, offers, and your behavior. Because it can be done. Increasing the number of clicks to your website and increasing the click-through rate of your GMB profile will help SEO.

What do I need to do before creating a Google My Business post?

Make sure you have a solid profile before focusing on effective Google My Business posts.

Optimized Google My Business listings increase awareness and show your posts in front of more relevant searchers. When setting up your Google My Business profile, be sure to enter all the information you need and make a business claim.

One way to optimize your GMB profile is to add related images and videos.

What are the types of posts in Google My Business?

The type of Google My Business post that suits you depends on what you are trying to achieve. Here are the five Google My Business posts that the platform currently offers:

COVID-19 or Time Update: This is a newly added type of post developed by Google My Business to respond to ongoing business changes during a pandemic. Offers: Think of this as a promotional type post that allows you to view sales and offers from your business.Product: Special[製品]You can highlight specific products on the tabs. This tab allows viewers to view photos, specifications, and other attributes for the selected product. What’s New: It provides general information about your business, including photos, videos, descriptions, and sharing of new services. Events: Share upcoming events hosted or attended by your business with this post type. All events require a title, start and end dates, and timing information.

If your home service business is running a special promotion, the offer post fits best in the context of the information. On the other hand, if the veterinary clinic is simply trying to increase brand awareness and share general information, the WhatsNew post type can help you get the job done.

Each post is likely to be different, so spend some time researching and testing different post types to better see how they look and which posts help you reach your goals the fastest. I encourage you to understand.

This is an example of an event post for Google My Business. You can see more examples of different post types.

How to create a Google My Business post (6 easy steps)

Now that you understand what a Google My Business post is and the basics of how to use it, it’s time to learn how to create it. Follow these simple steps.

Log in to your Google My Business account. Click Create Post (it will appear in two different locations, so select it). Please select a post type. The information you need to enter depends on the type of post you are creating. Fill in all fields. Preview the post. When everything is good,[公開]Click.

9 Tips for Posting on Google My Business

That is, you know how to create a post for Google My Business, but do you know how to create a post that gives results? Check out 9 tips for posting on Google My Business.

1. Post regularly

Post types older than a week that are not assigned a date range will be archived by Google. Therefore, we recommend that you post regularly to Google My Business to maintain brand consistency and ensure that your customers are up-to-date.

It’s easy to get past this, so the best bet is to schedule a short Google My Business session once a week or once a month to make a quick post (and checking the GMB is fine). There is none). The profile looks good! ).

2. Use high quality photos or videos

Regardless of the type of information relayed in the post, in media format, consumers hold 95% of their messages, so it’s easy to take advantage of videos and photos.

Creating high-quality photos and videos for each post is no longer as easy as it sounds, especially for small businesses. Fortunately, I found a free Google My Business Marketing Kit.

3. Shorten the text …

One of the biggest mistakes Google My Business posters make is trying to use all the assigned characters. This is an amazing 1,500 characters. It’s great that Google can provide so much space, but the ideal length for a particular post is 150-300 characters.

Not only does this help get the viewer’s attention, but it also increases the likelihood that all important information will be displayed in the post without the user having to click to read the details.

4. And include keywords in your post

When writing a short post, include keywords that appeal to searchers to make them more relevant. If you’re not sure what to write, take the consumer’s point of view and consider which words or phrases are best for getting their attention.

5. A / B test CTA button

Depending on the type of post you select, you have the option to add a clickable summon button to your Google My Business posts. You can’t (yet) create a custom CTA button, but Google offers quite a few options. Try the A / B testing CTA buttons to see which button works best for you to complete the desired action.

6. Optimize your landing page

Before publishing your post, it’s a good idea to make sure your landing page is optimized for your visitors. Whether you’re just linking to a recent blog post, directing users to a lead-capture page, or increasing traffic to a new product, your landing page should be clean and consistent with Google’s post. Finally, make sure that the action you want the user to take is clearly communicated and easy to find.

7. Keep professional

Your Google My Business post represents your business and may be the first real impression a searcher has on you. Make your post informative, educated, and professional. Avoid commercial or subjective expressions to maintain a level of professionalism in your post and to keep your interest in taking action.

8. Calibration and polishing

Google is professional and requires that all posts be honest and candid, with no intention of misleading or fraudulent information from users. A common reason for business posts to be deleted in Google My Business is due to misspellings and poor content quality. It would be very helpful to take another minute to make sure that all the information you share on Google My Business is accurate, up-to-date and revised accordingly.

9. Familiarize yourself with Google’s posting rules

Not surprisingly, Google also takes a strong stance on content that is considered offensive or infringes on the privacy of others or places. For example, a post that contains a phone number may be rejected to stop repeating because it is already on the list. Check the Google list of unapproved content here to avoid suspicious content and stay within Google’s guidelines.

Don’t wait! Start posting to Google My Business

You can create a Google My Business post in a few simple steps and in a minimum of time. Most importantly, it’s free. This is such a region-friendly marketing tactic and should not be missed by small businesses looking to serve a particular region.

However, if you’re having a hard time coming up with creatives for posting, or having trouble keeping up with your Google My Business account, you can always leverage your marketing partner to help manage your workload. In any case, the sooner you start posting to Google My Business, the better. Because there may already be competition.

