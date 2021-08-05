Ascent is the latest game pass release that goes beyond the services of Xbox.





Ascent generated $ 5 million in revenue, surpassing Steam’s global sales charts on the first weekend. It’s according to the publisher Curve Digital, which touts indie hits as a true Triple A rival. This success is even more impressive given that many players can get their games at no additional cost through the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service on consoles, PCs, and the cloud.

But in reality, The Ascent isn’t outlier when it comes to the release of successful game passes outside of the Xbox service. Like any other game, the developer Neon Giants action role-playing shooter has been successful, probably thanks to the GamePass network effect.

In the case of Curve, The Ascent shows that years of effort have paid off.

Ascent is Curve’s first game that allowed the new team to work closely with developers and platform partners to effectively mark it, said John Clark, CEO of Curve. increase. This success is the result of true team efforts throughout the company, the arrival of new leadership and talent, and our new approach of being developers and players focused on everything we do. It truly reflects.

And Curves may have worked with Neon Giant to help maximize the success that The Ascent is seeing. However, the game also follows the patterns found in other Xbox Game Pass releases such as People Can Flys Outriders. Specifically, The Ascent is available for a low monthly fee alongside hundreds of other games, but it’s still selling well. And Microsoft has repeatedly said that it saw this with the release of the Game Pass.

Nothing affects gamers like other gamers

The surge in Game Pass sales seems counter-intuitive, but games like The Ascent fit it perfectly. And that is due to the network effect mentioned above. Gamers often spend a lot of time in a close community on platforms like Discord. So when a game like The Ascent comes out, many people start talking about it thanks to the Game Pass. The word of mouth may spread quickly.

Playing games with friends is important to many. Even if the game is single player, many people don’t want to miss a conversation. However, things like The Ascent, which emphasizes co-op, are even better suited to take advantage of these interpersonal networks. If for some reason you don’t need a Game Pass, you’re more likely to buy The Ascent instead of the regular crew so you don’t miss a game night.

This is the power of the Game Pass, which small studios can take advantage of.

