Gone Home co-creator resigns from “toxic” workplace report

Steve Gaynor, co-founder of Gone Home developer Fullbright, has left his position as creative lead and manager for the latest game, Open Roads, allegedly fostering a toxic work environment.

Today, the Open Roads Twitter account posted the following message: We … enthusiastically believe in fostering a healthy and collaborative work environment, and says Gainer has resigned from his role as a creative leader and manager.

Shortly thereafter, Polygon reported the departure in more detail, with 15 staff leaving the studio and 12 staff leaving talking to the site since the development of the open road began in 2019, at least their departure. In Gainer’s actions towards workers, especially the women on the team, who said it was partly the cause.

The report also reveals that 10 of the 12 employees who left are women, and Gainer is only paying off the steps already taken to improve interaction with the team. After becoming a temporary result, he said he actually quit his role in March. One of the leading former employees told Polygon that working for him often feels like working for a mean girl in high school. His reliable weapon was to laugh at people’s opinions and embarrass them in front of others.

While there are considerable claims and revelations that measures have already been taken to improve interaction with the team, Gainer has not left the company or even developed the game. Instead, he shifts to a role as a writer, where he remains one of six reportedly still working on the game at Fulbright.

Fullbright released the acclaimed Gone Home in 2014 and followed up on Tacoma in 2017. Open Roads was scheduled to be released in 2021.

Update 08/04/202 19:37 pm ET: Gainer issued the following statement:

Hi guys. I have a statement to share about my role at Fullbright. Earlier this year, I left the role of Open Roads as a creative lead. My style of leadership has hurt the people who worked at Fulbright. Therefore, we sincerely apologize.

Take a step back and learn how you need to change your role, work with a professional management consultant, rethink your relationship with your Fullbright job, and more as part of a team. It gave me space and perspective to know what needs to be improved.

I am deeply concerned about the Open Roads and Full bright teams. It’s sad to be back from the day-to-day development of Open Roads, but it was right. The Open Roads team has my full trust and support to complete the game.

