The Government of Canada Announces Over $ 20 Million Investment in Clean Technology, Digital Economy, Health Sciences, and Value Agriculture





Support helps British Columbia companies innovate, scale up, and expand in Canada and around the world

British Columbia Delta, August 4, 2021 / CNW /-Western Canada Economic Diversification

$ 20 Million to Support British Columbia Innovation (CNW Group / Western Canada Economic Diversification)

Innovative SMEs (SMEs) throughout British Columbia are advancing in the areas of clean technology, digital economy, health sciences, and value-added agriculture. By supporting these small businesses, the Government of Canada is strengthening and strengthening the economy of western Canada.

Today, on behalf of Terry Beech, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Canadian Coast Guard, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​(BC), Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Minister of Parliament, these are heads of Parliamentary Secretary Western Economic Diversification Canada. Announced that 10 companies will receive support through business scale-up and productivity (BSP) programs to grow their emerging sectors.

These companies include Big Mountain Foods Ltd. (BMF)’s $ 4,000,000 to expand their operations by moving to larger facilities in Delta, British Columbia to meet growing demand for products. , You will receive a total of $ 20,699,782. The company will also use this money to commercialize a new and innovative chickpea tofu product line and implement a new marketing plan. The project aims to produce 100% Canadian products, providing supply chain benefits to Canada’s plant protein sector. BMF support is in line with WD’s value-added agricultural and food ingredient processing cluster priorities.

Kelowna-based HyperHippo Entertainment Ltd. (HHE) is another company that expands internationally into new global markets, supported through the BSP program. With $ 2,804,000 in funding, HHE will be able to create and publish mobile incremental games. Mobile incremental games progress without the need for constant dialogue with players. Federal support also helps the company promote its popular mobile games to multiple non-English-speaking countries. Planning includes conducting market assessments to identify target markets, adopting cultural references to relate games in foreign languages, developing sales strategies and establishing partnerships.

The story continues

Supporting innovative companies in various major sectors of western Canada is a priority of Western Canada’s Economic Diversification (WD). WD fulfills the government’s commitment to grow the western Canadian economy through regional innovation by providing interest-free, repayable funding to support the growth and expansion of qualified businesses. In British Columbia, these investments help create more than 300 new jobs for middle-class Canadians and guarantee Canada’s prosperity over the next few decades.

The projects announced today are:

Organization

Project description

position

Financing

Big Mountain Foods Co., Ltd.

Expansion of business and sales of plant-derived foods

British Columbia Delta

$ 4,000,000

Development of Mobile Health Corp.

Expand sales and marketing of handheld ultrasound equipment globally

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 2,400,000

Clir Renewables Inc.

Expand operation and sales of renewable energy software

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 4,000,000

Fatigue

Develop machine learning algorithms to increase sales of fatigue risk management platform

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 300,000

FORM Athletica Inc.

Operation and sales expansion of smart swim goggles

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 1,498,082

Hyper Hippo Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Increase market share by implementing new sales strategies and product adaptations

Kelowna, British Columbia

$ 2,804,000

Klue Labs Inc.

Increase staff and provide marketing plans for AI-driven, competitive intelligence software

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 2,000,000

Panevo Service Co., Ltd.

Improving operational capabilities to expand software and consultant sales globally

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 750,000

Portable Electric Co., Ltd.

Expand power plant manufacturing capacity, sales, and marketing

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 750,000

Routific Solutions Ltd.

Increase customer acquisition and retention of delivery route optimization software

Vancouver, British Columbia

$ 2,197,700

Total WD Funds $ 20,699,782

Quote

“Across western Canada, businesses are creating innovative solutions to the key issues we face. By investing in these businesses, we’re strengthening our economy and for generations of Canadians. It will enable companies to expand their valuable work while creating quality jobs for them. ”-The prestigious Mlanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister of Economic Diversification in Western Canada.

“Through business scale-up and productivity programs, companies with great ideas can get the support they need to grow and develop. We have accumulated local expertise and the benefits are the community. It spreads throughout. “-Terry Beech, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary of the Canadian Coast Guard, and Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages ​​(BC).

“Big Mountain Foods (BMF) is honored to be included as a WD recipient to expand the business and sales of innovative plant-based foods. By investing in BMF, WD will hire, food Creating safety, consumer confidence in rapidly expanding allergens. Free vegetarian sector. In addition, BMF can expand into 70,000 square feet of manufacturing and product development facilities in British Columbia. “-Jasmine Byrne, President of Big Mountain Foods

“Hyper Hippo is one of Canada’s leading creative video game studios and is excited to get federal support in an ongoing effort to entertain billions of players around the world. Funding allows us to expand internationally into new global markets, creating new jobs for innovative Canadians and making Canada a major contributor to the global entertainment industry. We are honored to be part of the event. Thanks to WD for their great support! “-Hyper Hippo Entertainment, CEO, Simon Fisher

Related Links

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_CanadaWD HomepageWD Toll Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378) TTY (Communication Device for the Hearing Impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Source Western Economic Diversification Canada

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c2507.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/government-canada-announces-over-20-215600098.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos