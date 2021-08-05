The ACT Expo Agenda offers something to all clean technology industry levels





In less than a month, the ACT Expo agenda is ready to start the fall event season in earnest. Whether your interests are in electrification, automation, or implementation, there is something that will satisfy your desire for all of clean technology.

Starting August 30, ACT Expo will feature sessions on all weight classes and forms of vehicle transport from school buses to semis and in between. The deployment of electric commercial trucks seems to be closer than ever, and the North American Freight Efficiency Council will begin a three-week demonstration of electric truck technology. NACFE’s Mike Roeth, Dave Schaller and Rick Mihelic join RMI’s Jessie Lund to host highly interactive workshops including innovative fleets such as Schneider, PepsiCo and NFI to discuss solutions that drive the movement of zero-emission products. ..

Tuesday’s “Last Mile Electrification: Opportunities Beyond Weight Class” session will further investigate electrification trends. Featuring a short trip to its final destination, the last mile offers great opportunities for innovation in advanced technology and clean fuels, as well as deployment in the transportation industry.

Self-driving car technology will be a central stage on Wednesday. This is a rapidly changing and rapidly developing sector. Over the next five years, thousands of self-driving cars are projected to operate during this time frame, with tremendous growth expected. Participants will need the technological, legal, social, and business advances to ultimately achieve full autonomy in a variety of applications such as last mile delivery, ports, and trucking on roads. You can get insights about.

The Light and Medium Vehicle Summit and the Ultra Clean Heavy Vehicle Summit cover the entire heavyweight spectrum, covering advanced battery electricity, smart charging, and state-of-the-art technology. Participants covering the adoption and implementation status and future of electric vehicles and fuel cells will receive comprehensive updates from key OEMs, end-user fleet operators, and other industry experts during both summits. receive.

