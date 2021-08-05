ROVR Score Appoints Proptech Industry Leader Whitney Kid as Senior Vice President | State





Memphis, TN, August 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ROVR Score, Multi-Household and Student Housing Connectivity Assessment Company today announced an essential addition to management. Whitney Kidd has been a member of the ROVR score for over 12 years of high performance in property management software, specialty market innovation and business development.

Whitney’s talent and experience uniquely position the ROVR score and gain market share in the coming months and years.

“Whitney’s talent and business development experience uniquely positions ROVR scores and gains market share in the coming months and years, which will help owners, operators and developers approach the IoT. We can truly transform everything related to connectivity, “says ROVR CEO. Scott Casey. “Kid’s customer-centric approach and passion for innovation are an integral addition to our team,” Casey added.

Prior to the ROVR score, Kid successfully led a team focused on RealPage students, military and urban markets. She joined RealPage from an on-site acquisition, was an industry principal, and provided innovative solutions in combination with operational best practices.

“We look forward to helping drive the growth of ROVR and are excited to bring this innovative solution to the multi-family and student housing industry. The technology of the ROVR platform guides and resides clients. It can provide essential insights to improve the overall connectivity that directly impacts one’s experience, improving overall asset performance, ”says Kidd.

ROVR Score was founded in 2021 by a respected and experienced team of multi-family and dormitory executives, specializing in connectivity assessments and complete property connectivity for multi-family and dormitory owners / operators. A ranking solution company with WiFi and cellular connectivity. With our unique ROVR scoring, industry executives have clear insights into the community’s ability to provide adequate internet connectivity, cellular coverage, emergency response requirements, attract residents, and provide forward-looking growth and needs. Can be obtained. For more information, please visit rovrscore.com.

