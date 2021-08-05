I bought a switch and messed up my daughter’s birthday because I’m an idiot





My daughter is 11 years old today. She loves it, but given the fact that she always needs to share existing units with me and her siblings, all she wanted was the Nintendo Switch. So we got her stuff.

Birthday gifts cost a lot of money, but my wife always found a way to justify it to me. For example, we already own all the games, so Tyr Switch Lite (the color she wanted, she’s 11, she’s very noisy), giving her a nice case to go with it. Got it and prepared to meet one happy kid.

This morning she jumped into our bedroom, we gave her a present, and she was excited. She loved the switch, loved the colors, and loved the case (the animal crossing of the same color as the console). I’m a big fan of Animal Crossing, so I wanted to play it first, but I’ve previously investigated and confirmed the fact that I can move my island to my switch, so I made her a special birthday treat. Ready to let go (usually my kids aren’t allowed to play games during school weeks).

I activated the switch, got her a new profile and linked it to my Nintendo eShop account so I could access the same game … uh. I was asked for a code for the Google Authenticator, even though I had lived peacefully for five years on my existing Switch without having to log in again. Strange, but whatever, I was able to do it.

So I opened my phone and then the Google Authenticator, which was blank. Which was of course? I got a new phone in February 2021 and it was an old phone when I first set up Google Authenticator, but this year only when I was locked out of my Ubisoft account for the same reason did the code go to the new hardware It was not taken over. ..

I started sweating a bit as the Switch asked if I would enter the backup code instead. Everyone except my mother wrote down the password on a small paper book she kept under surveillance and actually kept the backup code, right? I’ve always been doing important things like Nintendo hardware. I made it a star, and when I first got it, I archived it in my work email.

I typed the Nintendo Switch backup code into an email, but I didn’t get anything. In fact, there are no results before 2017 … oh. terrible. That is correct. I used to work in a place called Gawker. The Gawker was great until it was destroyed by a wrestler and a vampire fascist. In the turmoil of having to change ownership, we all lost access to our old work-related Google accounts.

I bought the switch and probably set up 2FA before 2017, so these codes are gone too. I was really sweating right now, but I was desperate and thought it was okay, so I could just call Nintendo and he would explain how to recover my account. I had to blog about people who have been doing this for 15 years and now it’s my turn, it shouldn’t be too difficult.

Since Nintendo Australia is probably the result of a constant Covid blockade in the city where they are based, Melbournenow has no phone number to call, only a website form. It can take up to 7 days to respond.

Id ruined her birthday. Well, not all, Switch endured this week’s headache, she had a big party, and in the end everything would be fine, but for now, for the first few hours she should have enjoyed. With this amazing new thing in joy and joy, it all turned into shit.

I know a lot of this is technically my fault! As I said above, I’m nothing, if not a big idiot. I stumbled upon my blog every day, like a man constantly holding a phone on concrete. I knew it would only take a minute or two to update the Switch firmware, so I was too arrogant to set up the console in advance. I thought it would be easy to log in to my long-held account ID.

But now, Google Authenticator is terrible, and even after experiencing this at Ubisoft earlier this year, I didn’t know if other old accounts were locked behind a dead installation. The whole backup code concept is also terrible, Peter Thiel and Hulk Hogan and Florida are terrible, and what is the probability that Nintendo Australia doesn’t have a single phone number I can call? And is it all happening at once?

So if my daughter has found and read this post, I’m sorry I couldn’t get Animal Crossing to work on your birthday. Hopefully you read it a few years later and it all works perfectly and you are the greatest resident service manager in the world and take care of an island as bold and beautiful as you.

And don’t hesitate to give me some advice to everyone else. I know I could have handled some of this better, but now how am I supposed to explain that all this shit doesn’t work on the same day at the same time? ?? Sometimes life can prepare you for throwing at you, and sometimes you need to shrug. The monopoly tech company, the pandemic, and the fascinating power of Nintendo’s online operations have certainly fascinated me this time around.

