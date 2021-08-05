Nintendo’s Q1 earnings report shows that Covid’s pandemic hot streak has occurred





A Japanese company said Thursday that sales for the quarter ended in June fell by nearly 10%. This shows that as some countries in the world have begun to reopen, fewer people are at home to play video games.

Operating income increased 17% year-on-year to ¥ 119,752 billion (approximately $ 1 billion) due to sluggish sales of switch machines.

During the quarter, 4.45 million switch hardware were sold, down about 22% from 5.68 million in the previous year.

The company’s flagship device, the Nintendo (NTDOF) Switch, still recorded an increase of about 8%, but its cheap cousin, Switch Lite, sold more than half. The Kyoto-based company hindered its business from “the impact of Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages on production.” “Europe and North America had relatively abundant inventories,” he said last spring, despite facing some manufacturing problems at the time. Software sales were also hit in the last quarter. In “Animal Crossing New Horizons,” the switch title that caused the pandemic breakout sensation is no longer a star, and only 1.3 million units were sold from 10 million units in the same period of the previous year. On the idyllic island, users can fish, catch bugs, and play with friends on the beach, accounting for 40% of Nintendo’s total sales of self-branded software last year, for months. It was a bestseller. It’s very different. “Apart from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, software sales were still” higher than the same quarter last year, “the company said in a statement Thursday. Until recently, Nintendo was a big pandemic-stricken economic winner as it turned to games and devices to help people keep entertaining at home. The company consistently recorded explosive quarters, with profits sometimes jumping 400%.

But it was also plagued by concerns about how long it could last its hot streak, especially when the world began to look past the pandemic.

Last month, the company announced that it would announce a new console this fall. The Nintendo Switch OLED model, which provides users with the latest display of flagship devices, will be released in October.

