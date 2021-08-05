Nintendo financial statements show slightly lower profits





Animal Crossing Exhibition Photo at Nintendo Official Store in Tokyo on June 10, 2020: PHILIP FONG / AFP (Getty Images)

Last year it had a terrible effect, but Nintendo was great. At this point last year, Kotaku reported that Nintendo’s profits increased by more than 400% from April to June 2020. This is a number that is difficult to understand even after a year. Not surprisingly, it was difficult to repeat this feat at the same time this year.

Nintendo’s latest financial statements aren’t bad. Nintendo isn’t doing it badly. Kyoto-based game makers are doing well. For example, Nintendo Switch sold 89.04 million hardware units and 632.4 million software units as of June 30. Currently, profits have increased by 400%, but that’s okay. However, it is difficult to surpass or approach the success of New Horizons in the early stages of a pandemic.

Compared to the first quarter of last year, net sales fell by nearly 10%, operating profit fell by more than 17%, and net profit fell by nearly 13%. Further digging into the numbers, Nintendo sold 50.43 million units of software worldwide, compared to 45.59 million units in the first quarter of last year. That’s a 10.2 percent drop! Over the same period, hardware sales fell by 21.7%, but these numbers can be a bit misleading. Switch Lite sales went from 2.62 million to 1.14 million, down 56.7%. This is certainly a significant reduction. However, regular switch sales increased 8.3% from 3.05 million to 3.31 million.

Please note that all of the above numbers are sell-ins and were purchased by Nintendo’s sales partners. Nintendo is bullish on the number of sell-throughs that ultimately indicate the hardware and software that consumers purchased. Nintendo added that there was a balance between new titles and previously released titles, with otherwise increased sell-through. But the ghosts of New Horizon are looming everywhere in these financial statements.

Both hardware and software sales for Nintendo Switch are stable, but overall sales are compared to the same period last year, when Animal Crossing: New Holdings was a major driver of the Nintendo Switch platform business. Has decreased. statement.

Animal Crossing: When New Horizons accounted for 40% of the total, the overall sell-through of first-party software in the first quarter did not catch up with the very high performance of last year. However, excluding the effects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we can see that sales in the first quarter exceeded sales in the same quarter last year. (The first quarter refers to the first quarter starting in April in Japan.)

Nintendo may want to rule out New Horizons’ impact on this financial statement, but it certainly won’t return profits immediately.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the perfect game for a terrible time to take people to a safer and more peaceful world. The game sold a fuss. It also shows that Nintendo’s digital revenue for the quarter fell by almost 25% year-over-year due to more countries blocked last spring. Many people got stuck at home and New Horizons benefited. Nintendo points out that the ratio of downloadable versions of “Animal Crossing New Horizons”, which recorded sales of more than 10 million copies, is high, and the effect of home-based measures introduced mainly to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As of June 30, this year, Nintendo has sold 33.89 million copies of Animal Crossing New Horizons. As Gamastura points out, the company has sold an astonishing 22 million copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons by June 2020, and how popular the game is in the months since its launch in March. Emphasizes what happened. Just as New Halloween was successful, this isn’t Nintendo’s best-selling Switch game. The honor is awarded to the $ 37.08 million Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Please note that these worldwide numbers include retail stores and copies of details, as well as bundled software units.

New Pokemon Snap and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Out and Warioware: Get Together! Nintendo is scheduled for September, but still forecasts lower profits than last year. 2020 was not a normal year. It was terrible, but New Horizons made it a little better.

If you missed it, read Kotaku’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review here.

