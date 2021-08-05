Embracer’s Koch Media buys Road 96 and Lost in Harmony maker Digix Art





The Embracer Groups Koch Media division has agreed to acquire the French game studios DigixArt, Lost in Harmony, 11-11 Memories Retold, and the makers of the next Road 96 title.

Munich-based Koch Media, Germany, has acquired a Montpellier-based studio in France, launched by Yoan Fanise and Anne-Laure Fanise in 2015. The purchase price is not disclosed.

DigixArt is an award-winning studio with 15 industry veterans. The company will launch its third game, Road 96, on August 16th.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Yoan Fanise thinks it’s a good time because small studios have a lot of diversity and creativity. It’s a good time for someone to join us, as it can bring creativity to a small studio.

Image Credit: DigixArt

Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz said in a statement that DigixArt is a talented studio with the solid ability to create great new intellectual property. Under Koch, it could grow and become a leader in story games, Kundratice said.

With key strengths in creating and developing original IP and storytelling excellence in a unique narrative drive game, DigixArt will continue to operate as an independent studio with the support of Koch Media to grow the team.

Anne-Laure Fanise said in a statement that working with Koch Media and Embracer will allow the studio to grow its team and continue to focus on creating innovative and great games.

Image Credit: DigiXart

Road 96 is the latest example of a story-driven game. It will debut on August 16th on PC (Steam, Epic, GOG) and Nintendo Switch. In the game, players go out and try to escape from a country where tyranny has taken over and freedom is disappearing. It feels like a political commentary on border politics, and Yoan Fanise wasn’t shy to say that. You have to make important decisions along the way to survive and help others you meet.

Always on time

Yoan Fanise used to work for Ubisoft. There, he worked on the acclaimed title Valiant Hearts: The Great War. He was promoted to the level of content director, but quit in 2015 to launch his own game studio where he can enjoy creative freedom and work on his own intellectual property. The mission was to make a meaningful game.

DigixArt worked well in that game. Yoan Fanise proudly stated that each game was played on time and on budget. In 2016, the company released Lost in Harmony for iOS games. In 2018, we launched World War I memoir story 11-11: Memories Retold. And now that third title is only 12 days. One of the benefits is that Koch will be showing off the game at the virtual booth at the Gamescom show at the end of August.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

And while it was accompanied by a lot of freedom, Yoan Fanise said he realized that as each project was built and finished, the team needed to be scaled up and down. He was unable to maintain staff year after year, at the level of funding the company had. The ups and downs were tired, Yoan Fanise said.

Need for a partner

Image Credit: DigixArt

So he examined all the offers the company had for the acquisition and decided that Koch was the best.

He said I thought this was a good moment open to possibilities. I needed a partner.

Yoan Fanise liked the structure of the transaction because Koch is part of the Embracer Group. Embracer has acquired dozens of studios, large and small, including Gearbox Software, a Borderlands maker. And its mode of operation is to invest capital in the studio and let the studio choose its own products and destiny. The DigixArt team liked the approach.

They have made many acquisitions. They are really efficient and very open. They are successful because they allow you to keep your autonomy. Now with the support of large groups as needed, you don’t have to worry about how to pay people. So it removes many problems. And we keep our freedom.

Image Credit: DigixArt

Teams do not have to relocate and can continue to operate remotely when needed.

Operationally, we remain the same, Yoan Fanise said. It’s great to know that you can keep the whole team and start a new project right now.

Yoan Fanise said he wanted to be able to work on two games at the same time, one in the production stage and the other in the concept stage. Over time, the company could grow from about 15 now to 40 or 50 over the next few years.

That’s a good thing, because it’s a big step and we want to prototype a lot about the future of story games, Yoan Fanise said.

Image Credit: Nissa Campbell / GamesBeat

He said Road 96 has a temporary structure with multiple threads in the narrative experience.

What will happen in five years? He said. This is what we want to explore and requires a lot of prototyping.

