Google’s new Nest camera and doorbell are cheaper and smarter





Google has announced a new line of Nest-branded home security cameras and video doorbells. New models, including indoor-only cameras, indoor / outdoor cameras, floodlights, and video doorbells, will replace the old Nest IQ cameras and Nest Hello doorbells. The main theme of the new device is a unified design language, and pricing for each model is cheaper than replacing a camera, but with additional features.

Anyone who has seen other Nest products released in the last few years, such as the latest Nest Thermostat, Nest WiFi, and Nest Audio smart speakers, will know the new camera design. The company has moved to a softer edge and a more subdued color palette, and new cameras comply with it with color options aimed at unobtrusive blending.

This design reflects what Google has done with other recent Nest products.

Google is also adding a bit more intelligence to the camera, thanks to advances in machine learning on the device. The new model can detect people, animals, packages, and vehicles and provide specific alerts for each without the need for cloud processing (or associated subscription costs). (Familiar Faces features that use cloud-based facial recognition still require a paid plan.) The idea behind it comes from the constant frustration of home security cameras and video doorbells. Is to reduce noise.

According to Google, the new camera’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) allows the algorithm to run at twice the number of pixels and twice the frame rate of the previous Nest Cam, making it as reliable as the TPU improvement. Provides high event detection and alerts. Future Pixel 6 smartphone features. The camera also includes a 3-hour event history without a subscription, and has up to 1 hour of internal storage for event clips (equivalent to about a week’s event) in case Wi-Fi goes down.

Finally, Google is pitching versatility in this lineup, as both the doorbell and the new Nest Cam can be used in battery-powered or wired configurations. There are also a variety of accessories that you can use to mount your camera on a wall or table, or install your camera indoors or outdoors.

Not highlighted in the new model are advances in 4K resolution or spec racing hardware. Google says the trade-offs and higher cloud storage costs required for higher bandwidth consumption of 4K video outweigh the benefits. In addition, Google believes that not only will it help increase resolution, but it will also help improve HDR processing and make notifications smarter.

Google NestCam The new NestCam can be used indoors or outdoors and has a weatherproof design.Photo: Google

The highlight of the lineup is the new $ 179.99 Nest Cam, which can be used indoors or outdoors. (Sophie Le Guen, lead product manager for Google’s Home and Nest products, says the outdoors are where the company is most interested and growing in security cameras.) The company claims up to three built-in batteries? Lasts for a month. You will be charged for normal use. You can also wire it to a permanent power source. An optional weatherproof power cable or solar panel can be used for outdoor installations.

The Nest Cam has a soft, rounded design, partially made of recycled plastic, but retains IP54 weather resistance. Google says its magnetic mount base has been tested to withstand the wind of storm forces and there are anti-theft mounts that can be used to make sure the camera hasn’t been stolen.

The magnetic base of Nest Cams makes it easy to mount on walls and shelves.

The camera records 16: 9 1080p video at up to 30fps over a 130 degree field of view. You can digitally zoom up to 6x in the Google Home app while viewing feeds or recorded clips. If you need to include more than 3 hours of event history (clips of events that occurred within the last 3 hours) for free, you can pay for up to 10 days of 24/7 recording and AwarePlus subscription. 60-day event history.

The new NestCam is available in white and can be pre-ordered today starting August 5th, with shipments scheduled to begin August 24th.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Photo: Google

The $ 279.99 NestCam with Timeout is Google’s first floodlight camera to fill the gap in the lineup that other companies have been working on. In effect, the NestCam is mounted on a 2400 lumen floodlight. It requires permanent power, has the option of no battery, and has an IP65 weathering rating.

Unlike standard floodlights triggered by all kinds of movements, Nest Cams with floodlights only detect people or vehicles using the same intelligence available on other cameras. Can be activated. This separates it from other floodlight cameras such as the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. Ring Flood Light Cam Wired Pro turns on and records clips of detected motion.

Google says a floodlighted Nest Cam will be available at a later date.

Google Nest Cam Indoor Nest Cam Indoor is much smaller than the standard Nest Cam and comes in four colors to match your upholstery.Photo: Google

The simplest and cheapest new camera in the lineup is the $ 99.99 Nest Cam Indoor. The indoor model, which is a much smaller camera than the standard NestCam, lacks the battery and weathering of the more expensive models, but retains the same camera specifications and intelligence capabilities.

Nest Cam Indoor is available in four colors (white, pink, beige, or green) to match the decoration and other Nest products in your home. An optional wooden base is also available, allowing you to place the camera on a table or mount it on the wall.

Nest Cam Indoor will be available at a later date.

Google Nest Doorbell Nest Doorbell is Google’s first battery-powered video doorbell.Photo: Google

The $ 179.99 Google Nest Doorbell is the company’s first video doorbell that runs on either battery or wired power. (The $ 229.99 Nest Hello doorbell in 2018 was limited to wired-only configurations.) Compatible with more homes than Nests’ previous doorbells and four colors to match the decor of the front door ( Available in white, beige, green, or gray). According to Google, the normal battery life is about two and a half months between charging, which is affected by the congestion of doorways and the environment.

The height aspect ratio of the Nest Doorbell is 3: 4, similar to the old Nest Hello. This allows visitors to see the head-to-toe package, which is 8 inches away from the door. The vertical field of view reaches 145 degrees, but the horizontal field of view is not clear. (The box contains mounting wedges to adjust the viewing angles of the various entrances.) Nest Doorbell can record 960 x 1280 pixel video at up to 30 frames per second, with night vision and HDR. It has both features.

Nest Doorbell is available in four different colors: white, beige, gray, or green.Photo: Google

Like the new Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell includes up to 3 hours of unboxed event video history, but you can subscribe to a paid plan for longer storage (although Doorbell has 24/7 video). You cannot get the history). One of the biggest benefits of the original Nest Hello was that after the bell rang, the Nest Hub smart display was able to deliver notifications and live feeds faster than any other video doorbell. Battery power.

Nest Doorbells can be pre-ordered today starting August 5th and will begin shipping August 24th.

The new camera fills some obvious gaps in Google’s smart home lineup and makes it more competitive with rings and others that have had floodlight cameras and battery-powered doorbells for years. The cheaper prices make the cameras more accessible than before, but they’re about as affordable as the cameras available from Wyze and other small brands.

However, if you have a smart home centered around the Google Assistant, low-priced cameras and ring products won’t work, and you won’t get the cohesive experience you get with Google’s own devices. Take a closer look at how good the experience is when you get the chance to review a new camera in the near future.

